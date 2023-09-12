Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

The country's trading activities have witnessed steady growth, with trade exchange between Egypt and the G20 countries reaching $88.1 billion in 2022 according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This marks a significant rise from the $80 billion recorded in 2021, representing a growth of $8.1 billion or 10.1%.

CAPMAS provided a breakdown of the trade figures, indicating that Egyptian exports to G20 nations amounted to $25.6 billion in 2022, a remarkable increase from the $21.1 billion recorded in 2021, reflecting a growth of $4.5 billion or 21.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, the value of Egyptian imports from G20 countries stood at $62.5 billion, compared to $58.9 billion in the previous year, representing a rise of $3.6 billion or 6.1%.

When it comes to Egypt's exports, the country is renowned for its diverse product offerings. And among the most exported goods are petroleum products, chemicals, textiles, and agricultural products like fruits and vegetables.

Egypt also brings in various goods to cater to its growing domestic needs. These include refined petrol, machinery and equipment, industrial products, electronics, and automobiles.

Here are the top 10 G20 countries in Egypt's import and export activities.