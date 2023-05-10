Egypt stuns a slew of analysts with its current inflation rate

Urban inflation decreased month over month from 6.5% in February to 1.7% in March. A series of currency devaluations beginning in March 2022, a protracted foreign currency shortage, and ongoing import delivery delays all contributed to the rise in inflation over the previous year.

According to the median prediction of the 13 analysts surveyed, annual urban consumer inflation would fall to 31.0% in April.

Since March 2022, Egypt has cut the value of its currency in half as a result of the economic weaknesses that Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted the government a $3 billion financial assistance package in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight months after Egypt's currency was depreciated by half as part of an earlier $12 billion IMF bailout package, the previous inflation record of 32.952% was attained in July 2017. The central bank is under pressure to raise its overnight interest rate when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets next on May 18. This is due to the high inflation rate.

According to Capital Economics a London-based independent economic research business, the rate of inflation decreased in April as a result of stable exchange rates since January, declining global commodity prices, and favorable base effects.

"We expect that April's consumer price data will show that Egypt's headline inflation rate slowed a touch, to 31.4%, year on year," said Capital Economics. "But it will pick back up in the coming months and the lingering pressure presents a major upside risk," it added.