The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Construction of Tanzania’s Sh 61billion humanitarian court to be overseen by Chinese contractors

Chinedu Okafor
Construction of Tanzania’s Sh 61billion humanitarian court to be overseen by Chinese contractors
Construction of Tanzania’s Sh 61billion humanitarian court to be overseen by Chinese contractors
  • Construction of the Sh61 billion African Court in Tanzania on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) headquarters is to begin, following the awarding of the project to Chinese contractor CRJE (East Africa) Limited. 
  • The Pan African Court President expresses delight and relief as the long-awaited project moves forward, praising the Tanzanian government for its generous support. 
  • The new headquarters will provide a comfortable and suitable environment for the Court's staff of legal experts and support employees, enhancing the Court's capacity to fulfill its judicial role.

After a Chinese contractor was awarded the massive project yesterday, construction of the Sh61 billion African Court in Tanzania on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) headquarters is finally set to begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

CRJE (East Africa) Limited from China will carry out construction in the Laki Laki neighborhood on the outskirts of Arusha. It will take two years to finish the major civil works. Tanzania, the project's host country, has raised Sh9 billion of the project's overall Sh61 billion cost, according to AfCHPR authorities.

The Pan African Court President, Lady Justice Imani Aboud, was delighted with the transfer of the building site, and her staff members were also relieved. “We have been waiting for this for 16 years. We have been yearning for this”, she remarked at the location.

Former High Court of Tanzania Judge Lady Justice Aboud praised the Tanzanian government "for the generous support given to us" She referred to the multi-million dollar headquarters project as one of the biggest projects ever carried out by the legal facility situated in Arusha.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the more than 150 staff members of the African Union's judicial body would feel comfortable at the Court's new premises. “We are happy that the Tanzanian government has fulfilled its promise. We appreciate the host government for offering land”, " she continued.

The Court employs around 150 people, between 80 and 90 of whom are legal experts. The remaining staff members, most of whom are from Tanzania, are support employees.

The location of Court's intended headquarters is near the UN Tribunal, another prominent court that is now deliberating cases involving the Rwanda genocide accused. On the other hand, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) will soon be shutting down.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Kenya secures $500 million commercial loan from global banks

Kenya secures $500 million commercial loan from global banks

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023