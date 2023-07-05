ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns

Chinedu Okafor
Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns
Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns
  • Chinese export restrictions on germanium and gallium raise concerns about global supply chain disruptions for semiconductor and defense industries. 
  • Congo aims to capitalize on increased germanium demand by establishing a new production unit, positioning itself as a valuable source of the semiconductor material. 
  • With China's dominance in germanium and gallium production, other countries like Australia, Europe, and the United States are exploring opportunities to develop their own projects and reduce reliance on Chinese supply.

According to Congolese state miner Gecamines, China's restrictions on the export of germanium goods would increase the price of the semiconductor material, adding value for the Democratic Republic of the Congo as it prepares a new unit to produce it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Invoking national security concerns, China on Monday announced export limits on select gallium and germanium components, worrying global semiconductor and defense businesses, according to a report by the American news agency, Reuters.

"We will produce germanium (to replace material) that's unavailable for the market," Gecamines' chairman Guy Robert Lukama told Reuters.

According to another American news agency, Bloomberg, China’s clamping down on exports of gallium and germanium, two obscure yet crucial metals, is an escalation of the trade war on technology with the US and Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germanium ores are rare and most germanium is a by-product of zinc production and from coal fly ash. According to the European business organization Critical Raw Materials Alliance (CRMA), China produces around 60% of the world's germanium, with the remaining 40% coming from Canada, Finland, Russia, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Gallium can be found in trace levels in bauxite and zinc ores, and gallium metal is created during the bauxite processing step in the production of aluminum. The CRMA estimates that China produces about 80% of the total.

Congo, currently the largest producer of copper and cobalt in Africa, intends to search for minerals like lithium, tin, and rare earth that can help the world's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Due to China's dominance in the manufacture of the metals used in computer chips and other products, the germanium and gallium export restrictions that went into effect on August 1 may possibly disrupt global supply chains.

Germanium and gallium projects are being considered in Australia, Europe, and the United States, according to Nyrstar, a global manufacturer of minerals and metals, which spoke to Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restrictions on Chinese shipments will not have any effect on Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO), the largest producer of germanium in North America, according to a statement sent to Reuters through email.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far