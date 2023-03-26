ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

Chinedu Okafor
President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan and President of China, President Xi Xinping
President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan and President of China, President Xi Xinping
  • Since President Xi Jinping's visit to Tanzania 10 years ago, China's investment in Tanzania has hit $1.8 billion. 
  • This was announced during a conference commemorating President Xi Jinping's visit to Tanzania. 
  • China’s direct investment stock in Tanzania is 2.5 times that of 2012.

In the 10 years following President Xi Jinping's previous visit to Tanzania, China has invested in projects in Tanzania totaling $1.8 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chinese investment has had a significant influence on the nation in terms of trade investment, job creation, and relationships, according to Mr. Gilead Teri, executive director of the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC). “For the past 10 years, China has registered 1,908 projects worth $1.6 billion in the mainland and 15 projects in Zanzibar worth $220 million,” he said.

He said that during a conference commemorating President Xi Jinping's visit to Tanzania ten years ago. Mr. Teri listed a number of industries China has invested in throughout the years, including manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. He had high hopes that the government would boost its spending so that China and other investors may invest more money in Tanzania.

According to Chen Mingjian, China's ambassador to Tanzania, a pragmatic collaboration between the two countries has continued to flourish over the past ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have remained Tanzania’s largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment for years. In 2022, the trade volume between two countries increased by 23.7% year by year reaching $83.1 billion which is 35 times that of 2012,” she said.

She also noted that by the end of 2022, China’s direct investment stock in Tanzania is 2.5 times that of 2012.

Mr. Jason Huang, the chairman of Sinotan Industrial Park, also spoke at the occasion. He said that Tanzania's favorable policies were drawing investors there.

“We are optimistic that the industrial park will be completed within the five-year term of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Therefore, Chinese investors should come and invest in Tanzania and we are happy that the relationship is growing stronger and stronger,” he said.

Tanzania is fast becoming a booming investment destination, as its investment portfolio continues to grow under the leadership of President Samia Hassan Suluhu.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive confirmation portal for pensioners

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania