ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt

Chinedu Okafor
China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt
China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt
  • China Energy with the authorization of the Egyptian government is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen plant in Egypt. 
  • This announcement was made during a meeting of the Egyptian cabinet, where the chairman of China Energy, Song Hailiang was present.
  • The plant will try to export ammonia to European markets in an effort to alleviate Egypt's persistent foreign currency shortage.

China Energy announced the implementation of a USD-5.1-billion green hydrogen plant in Egypt in May, during a meeting with Egypt's prime minister Mostafa Madbouly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chairman of China Energy Song Hailiang was present when the announcement was made during a meeting of the Egyptian cabinet.

Madbouly expressed his country's readiness to offer the incentives required to implement the Chinese company's investment in infrastructure for the production of hydrogen and desalination, and he welcomed the move.

China Energy was one of many domestic and foreign businesses that signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) to study the growth of green hydrogen production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone at the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

China Energy claims that the project will be developed in two stages. It will include a wind farm, a solar park, a water electrolysis facility, and an ammonia synthesis facility. It will be able to produce 140,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually once both phases are finished.

The plant will try to export ammonia to European markets in an effort to alleviate Egypt's persistent foreign currency shortage.

At the meeting, the chairman announced that 10 energy projects in Egypt have already been completed by China Energy. Currently, the company is engaged in an interconnector between Egypt and Saudi Arabia: a 700 MW solar project in Kom Ombo.

The business is also considering making investments in the replacement of power lines and water desalination facilities. According to Madbouly, the government is prepared to offer a sizable package of incentives, and the various ministries will work together to support and expedite the completion of these projects.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Africa Globe

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

mouawad-botswana-diamond

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated