AU's 2063 agenda at risk due to cybercrime

The stakeholders called for sufficient investments and synergy among African countries to tackle cybercrime activities.

According to a communiqué, "Cybercrime remains a potential threat to the implementation of AU 2063 agenda and AU’s digital transformation strategy."

“African Union and African Government to ensure adequate investment to fight cybercrime activities, ensure international cooperation, and capacity building for lawmakers and enforcement actors, the Judiciary and other necessary actors.”

The AU Agenda 2063 is a blueprint for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future through inclusive and sustainable development.

The communiqué stressed that African states should prioritize the enforcement of cyber laws, adopt a people-centric approach, and establish effective checks and balances in dealing with cybercrime issues.

In his speech, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said that Africa, through the lens of the Internet Governance forum, needed to focus on shared norms, rules, and decision-making procedures that impact the evolution and utilisation of the internet.

He added that the forum provided a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration, which would contribute to the realization of the desired internet and serve as a means to empower all Africans.

Similarly, a member of the Ghanaian parliament and the Secretary-General of the African parliamentary network on Internet governance, Samuel George, said national governments needed to start looking at power as a critical part of bridging the digital divide in underserved and unserved areas.

For Shuiab Salisu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, the National Assembly would give legislative support to ensure Nigeria harnesses the potentials in emerging technologies by creating enabling laws.

Africa's digital economy has experienced exponential growth in recent years, and it continues to be positioned for even greater expansion in the years to come.

As the African population and businesses continue to expand both in terms of numbers and reach, it becomes increasingly imperative to emphasize the significance of cybersecurity on the continent.