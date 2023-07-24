ADVERTISEMENT
Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Chinedu Okafor
Johann Rupert
Johann Rupert
  • Johann Rupert, the second-richest person in Africa, experiences a remarkable week as his net worth soars to an astounding $13.3 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates. 
  • The CEO of Cie Financiere Richemont, Johann Rupert, sees a notable increase of $129 million (1.0%) in his net worth, primarily due to a minor gain in the market value of the luxury goods company's shares. 
  • Cie Financiere Richemont reports exceptional sales growth of 19% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, driven by double-digit sales growth in almost every region, channel, and business sector, with Asia Pacific leading with an impressive 40% rebound.

According to estimates from Bloomberg, Johann Rupert, the second-richest person in Africa, is off on a great week, with an astounding net worth of $13.3 billion.

Johann Rupert, the CEO of the Swiss luxury goods business Cie Financiere Richemont, had his net worth significantly rise by roughly $129 million (up by 1.0%) as a result of a minor gain in the market value of the company's shares.

Rupert's net worth as of the filing date has increased by 22% year to date, totaling a sizable $2.42 billion. A deeper look at the stock of Cie Financiere Richemont indicates that it is presently trading at CHF190, reflecting a rise of +2.10 (1.53%) from the latest market activity on Thursday and Friday.

According to research on macro trends, the South African billionaire's company's total worth is predicted to reach over $168.29 billion as of July 20, 2023. Luxury products are designed, developed, produced, and sold by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its affiliates throughout Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Japan.

The financial results for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as shown by recent reports. Sales for this time period came in at EUR 19,953 million, up 19.14% from EUR 16,748 million the year before.

The Swiss luxury brand's most recent report emphasized the company's outstanding sales growth, which for the quarter ending in June 2023 above the 12% rise of the prior year. With the exception of America, almost every region, channel, and business sector reported better revenues compared to the same time last year.

Double-digit sales growth in almost every area contributed significantly to the group's exceptional 19% sales growth, with Asia Pacific leading the pack with an astounding 40% rebound. Buccellati, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels, the three Jewellery Maisons of the Group, had the most significant sales growth of 24%, driven by extraordinary jewelry and watch sales.

As recently, as a week ago, the 73-year-old South African billionaire was faced with uncertainty as his stocks seemed to be headed for a hard period, partly as a result of worries about declining demand from the US market. However, the high-end luxury company appears to be gradually regaining its footing, though.

Currently, Johann Rupert already has family trust ownership over Cie Financiere Richemont, the largest luxury watch manufacturer in the world.

This is a Business Insider Article
Chinedu Okafor

