The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Chinedu Okafor
Oil rig in Tanzania
Oil rig in Tanzania
  • Tanzania's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project cost rises to $42 billion, surpassing initial estimates and making it the largest energy project in eastern and southern Africa. 
  • The project aims to develop Tanzania's 57.54 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas by 2028, with participation from Shell and Equinor as lead partners, positioning Tanzania as the region's LNG giant. 
  • Despite the increased cost and extended timeline, neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya have already signed agreements to purchase Tanzania's LNG, showcasing the potential for regional energy cooperation and utilization of clean energy resources.

As it prepares to sign the host government agreement and begin the front-end engineering design of what will become the largest energy project in eastern and southern Africa, Tanzania estimates that the cost of developing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is $42 billion after the most recent technical analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The offshore project's initial projected cost was $30 billion, however some current industry sources put the figure at $40 billion.

“There is a lot of analysis ongoing. The recent technical analysis shows that offshore drilling and piping will push the project to $42 billion,” Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Felchesmi Jossen Mramb, said.

In Kampala, Tanzania pitched an additional 26 exploration areas, both onshore and offshore, that will be up for grabs by year's end in the nation's first licensing round since 2013, in order to find more hydrocarbons. He was speaking on the sidelines of the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania plans to develop its 57.54 trillion cubic feet of gas that has already been discovered by 2028, with participation from the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and international oil companies Shell Plc and Equinor ASA as the lead partners. This will make Tanzania the region's LNG giant.

Energy Minister January Makamba stated in March that the project's negotiations had come to an end and that contracts were now being drafted, including a Host Government Agreement (HGA) and one regarding the linking of Blocks 1, 2, and 4. Blocks 1 and 4 are operated by Shell, and Block 2 by the Norwegian company Equinor.

After the HGA is signed, the project will begin the pre-front end engineering design (FEED) feasibility studies, which will take two years, according to Shigela Malosha, director of contracting and licensing at the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority. This will result in the FEED, which will take a further three years.

Mr. Malosha warns that the project's final investment decision is anticipated in 2028 rather than 2025 as had been anticipated, with construction anticipated to take three and a half to five years, depending on the technology utilized.

"Uganda and Kenya have each signed a memorandum of understanding with Tanzania to buy its LNG, with the requisite infrastructure to transport the product in the early planning phase," Mr Mramba told the EAPCE delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis Chirchir, the cabinet secretary for energy in Kenya, says that the regional energy plan should include locked-in agreements that let nations benefit from their neighbors' clean energy initiatives, such as Tanzania's natural gas, Uganda's hydropower, and Kenya's geothermal resources.

810 km of a natural gas network are scheduled for development in Tanzania. 2,000 houses in the nation are already connected to natural gas infrastructure, and Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay power facilities use onshore natural gas to generate 62% of the nation's installed 1100 MW of energy.

Only 650 million standard cubic feet per day of its 57.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves are generated daily.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Tanzania coal

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

I&M Bank Rwanda

Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 million fraud attack