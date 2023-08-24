ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

Chinedu Okafor
10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023
10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023
  • This list is courtesy of WorldPopulationReview.com.
  • Additionally, this list represents absolute growth statistics rather than overall percentage growth. 

Depending on the current architecture of an economy, the growth of its population could be seen as a good thing. While most administrations would hate to deal with the issues that accompany overpopulation, there are a few instances where the growth of a nation’s population is necessary for economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

For a developing country, population growth is typically perceived as a welcome change. Additionally, a region with a predominantly elderly populace would benefit massively from a population influx be it organic or via mass migration.

With that said, the importance of human capital cannot be overstated. Even with the incursion of tech solutions in today’s fast-paced world, which supposedly simplifies human tasks or makes some jobs obsolete, human input is still highly critical to the advancement of the entire species. As a result, governments worldwide, particularly those with a large population are tasked with the responsibility of harnessing and maximizing the human capital at their disposal.

Fortunately, there are countries that have an abundance of said human capital. While some of these countries are lost on how best to utilize this human resource, the fact remains that these countries have a healthy amount of people ready to propel their economies to greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such region with a growing economy is Africa. Africa currently boasts the fastest-growing economy in the world and coincidentally, the youngest and fastest-growing population on the planet, also.

Each year sees a rise in the number of people inhabiting the continent, each region and sub-region to varying degrees, and regardless of the mass emigration, the continent still experiences population growth. While some countries’ population grows rapidly, other are more controlled. Below are 10 African countries which have experienced the most growth in their population from 2022 to August 2023.

This list is courtesy of WorldPopulationreview.com, an independent for-profit organization committed to delivering up-to-date global population data and demographics.

Furthermore, because this list represents absolute growth statistics rather than percentage growths, the majority of the nations on the list are typically countries with the biggest population.

Rank Country Population growth 2023 Population 2022 Population African Population rank Global Population rank
1. Nigeria 6,056,384 224,597,596 218,541,212 1st 6th
2. Democratic Republic of Congo 3,748,200 102,758,412 99,010,212 4th 15th
3. Ethiopia 3,623,023 127,002,947 123,379,924 2nd 11th
4. Tanzania 2,234,011 67,731,759 65,497,748 5th 22nd
5. Egypt 1,986,629 112,976,732 110,990,103 3rd 14th
6. Uganda 1,532,453 48,782,038 47,249,585 8th 30th
7. Sudan 1,420,815 48,295,019 46,874,204 9th 31st
8. Angola 1,261,400 36,850,387 35,588,987 12th 42nd
9. Kenya 1,236,451 55,263,938 54,027,487 7th 26th
10. Niger 1,146,416 27,354,393 26,207,977 18th 54th
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Mwanza City, Tanzania

Tanzania at the risk of more economic hardship

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - new report claims

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July