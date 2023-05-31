Infinix WOWs fans with the spectacular NOTE 30 Series launch, featuring Davido & tech experts

Infinix, on Wednesday, May 24th 2023, at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, in an event themed “Take Charge 24/7”, released their latest flagship device- the NOTE 30 series. The launch was a perfect blend of excitement, elegance, and an unforgettable experience, surpassing all expectations.

Infinix demonstrated its dedication to its fans by inviting over 100 brand faithfuls, who were treated to a sensational performance by their brand ambassador and Nigeria’s top artist, Davido.

The event also had in attendance key industry, tech, marketing and lifestyle experts like Steve Babaeko, Iyabo Ojo, Bisola Aiyeola, Tola Odunsi, Rahama Sadau, Kunle Remi, Neo Akpofure, Stan Nze, Blessing Obasi, Eso Dike, Kagan, Fosudo and Miss Techy, and many others. Mr Benjamin Jiang, the Co-founder & Global Head of Infinix, was also in attendance.

During the launch event, guests had the opportunity to experience the various Note 30 variants, test the cameras, take selfies, and explore the all-round fast charging features. They interacted with representatives, asking questions and gaining insights into the device.

The event was also live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, ensuring that fans didn’t miss out on the excitement.

The NOTE 30 Series is designed with cutting-edge all-Round FastCharge technology that supports multiple charging methods, including wired fast charging, wireless charging, reverse charging, bypass charging, PD 3.0 protocol, intelligent charging, and safe charging across multiple dimensions.

The bypass charging supplies power directly to the motherboard without going through the battery, effectively reducing the phone’s temperature and extending battery life. The reverse charging function makes it both a mobile phone and a charger for other electronic devices. It can charge your smartwatch, Bluetooth earbuds, or even an iPhone. The device also supports intelligent night charging and works with industry-standard protocols like USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Besides lightning-fast charging speeds, the NOTE 30 series has significantly improved its photography and video capabilities, powerful processors, super signal technology, the latest Android operating system, and large storage. Infinix also obtained a Hi-Res professional certification and partnered with JBL to provide a remarkable audio experience for the device.

The NOTE 30 series also supports wireless charging, making charging your devices in the car, office, or at your bedside easy and convenient. The Note 30 series comprises multiple models: the Note 30, Note 30 Pro, Note 30 5G, and Note 30 VIP.

With a starting price of N120,900, you can purchase any of the NOTE 30 series at authorized Infinix retail outlets across Nigeria, and if you can’t afford to pay for the device at once, with 0% interest and a 30% down payment, you can get the device with Easybuy.

Infinix also announced the upcoming release of the Infinix Smart watch at the event.

The Nigerian market should prepare to be spellbound as the NOTE 30 Series will command attention and set a new standard in the market, not with its outstanding features, stunning designs, and cutting-edge technology.

To keep up with more details on the Infinix NOTE 30 series and more fun stuff from Infinix Nigeria, follow them across their social media pages:

