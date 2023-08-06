ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Heritage Bank reassures customers as concern mounts

News Agency Of Nigeria

A university don, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said that only the CBN wss in a position to declare the financial soundness or otherwise of any bank.

Heritage Bank reassures customers as concern mounts. [Nairametrics]
Heritage Bank reassures customers as concern mounts. [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

According to a recent statement by Ozena Utulu, its Corporate Communication Manager, Heritage Bank said it has embarked on long-term sustainability plans premised on restructuring the bank, ensuring cost efficiency, and management of its assets.

It, however, confirmed reports that it had reduced its workforce, adding that the staff affected had been duly compensated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that news about Heritage Bank going under has been rife over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reassure Nigerians sometime ago that the bank was not distressed.

In its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting in July, the apex bank had pointed out that there was relative stability in key financial soundness indicators and resilience of Nigerian banks.

However, some customers of Heritage Bank, who still struggle with poor customer service, delayed transfers, inability to move depositor funds and failure of the bank’s apps continue to express concern.

Meanwhile, a financial expert, Godwin Unegbu, said that most Nigerian banks faced challenges due to certain unethical practices.

Unegbu, a past president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said that Heritage Bank inherited the liabilities of the several distressed banks it had acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of those banks had their own baggage which were accumulated through bad debt.

“When Nigerians borrow from the banks, they think that the money is national cake. They are always reluctant to pay back and that has been part of the problems of the banks.

“All the banks have that problem, it is just those that are able to get more and more deposits funding them that will not have the problem of distress,” he said.

Unegbu said that the CBN had saved many DMBs from distress over the years.

He urged the apex bank to focus on the Microfinance Banks, which would directly benefit the masses, especially in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, urged the CBN to carry out proper due diligence examination of Heritage Bank and any other bank that appears to be challenged.

“The examiners will look at all parameters of the bank to establish its level of vulnerability.

“If such test proves that the bank will not survive, it should simply be handed over to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation,” he said.

Also, a university don, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said that only the CBN wss in a position to declare the financial soundness or otherwise of any bank.

Uwaleke, the Director, Institute of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University Keffi, said that the apex bank had consistently maintained the financial soundness of DMBs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is especially in relation to capital adequacy, liquidity ratios and non performing loans.

“If a stress test on Heritage Bank provides reason for CBN intervention, I believe it will do so in order to avoid a contagion effect, as well as protect depositors and shareholders.

“A number of resolution options are available in such circumstances including assisted merger and acquisition, bridge bank option, bail-out option and assisted recapitalisation of the bank,” Uwaleke said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Heritage Bank reassures customers as concern mounts

Heritage Bank reassures customers as concern mounts

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Johann Rupert dethrones Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023