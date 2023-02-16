ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHerconomy: Leading financial service and community - Herconomy is steady on a mission to empower women through various means, such as capacity building, enterprise challenges, training sessions, and much more.

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series.
Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Since Herconomy’s inception in 2019 they have been uplifting and empowering women.

Last year, the woman-focused community championed the Each Woman Bring One Campaign. The campaign was a movement that was launched on World Savings Day, in October 2022. After noticing only 35% of women in Nigeria had formal bank accounts, Herconomy decided to change the narrative with a campaign that sparked growth.

During the course of the campaign, Herconomy teamed up with Anita Adetoye, Delphinator, Daala Oruwari and Phoenix Blvck to encourage women to not only save but to be financially independent. Anita believes that ‘’Herconomy is a bank for women in Africa and personally it is time for women in Africa to gain their financial freedom.’’

Check out Anita Adetoye’s video

Delphinator's video

In 2023, Herconomy is making even bolder moves by celebrating and uplifting women with the How She Does It project. How She Does It is a documentary series produced by Herconomy to showcase talented women in various industries. The docuseries features episodes on talents such as Atinuke Stanley-Pepple, Imabong Akpan, Mary Edoro, Chidinma Uzoma and Giwa Oluwafunke Ajose.

These women are making significant contributions and accomplishing incredible feats in their various industries. Despite facing numerous obstacles and biases, they continue to break barriers, push boundaries and challenge the status quo. With this docuseries, Herconomy aims to inspire those who have been unable to take the plunge and go after their dreams because they have not seen any visible representation of their dreams or the reality they would like to live.

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series.
Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series. Pulse Nigeria

How She Does It

Herconomy as a woman-focused platform is prioritizing women by shedding light on how women are making significant contributions across different industries.

Speaking about the How She Does It series, Ms Ife Durosinmi-Etti believes ‘’These stories are set to encourage other women to be confident and showcase what they can bring to the table.’’

Herconomy has amazing things planned for 2023 and we can’t wait to see it all unfold.

Watch the first episode of the How She Does It series here

Herconomy Is Social!

Instagram: @herconomy

LinkedIn: Herconomy

Twitter: @HerconomyInfo

Youtube: Herconomy

Website: www.herconomy.com

_----_

#FeatureByHerconomy:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year

New Naira: We didn't see these challenges coming - CBN admits. (Channels TV)

New Naira: We didn't see these challenges coming - CBN admits