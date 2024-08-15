ADVERTISEMENT
Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding customer data.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rumours were rife that the website of the bank was hacked.

The customers who spoke to NAN in Abuja on Thursday were reacting to reports that the bank’s customers were experiencing difficulties in doing online transactions.

Solomon Ukah, a customer of the bank told NAN that he had done three different online transactions without hitches.

Ukah said that although a friend told him of the development, he did not believe it because non of his online transactions failed.

”I heard about it but today, I have done three different transactions and all of them were successful.

”I even contacted people that I sent the monies to and they confirmed receipt of the monies,” he said.

Mrs Blessing Alinta, also a customer of the bank, said she recharged her phone and cable television through her bank.

”I am not aware of it but what I know is that I loaded my phone through my bank account and there was no delay,” she said.

Another customer, Albert Okilo, said that he withdrew the cash in his GTBank account immediately after he heard the news.

”I quickly transferred my money from GTB to my other banks but surprisingly, they all went through.

”I do not think that this hacking news is real,” he said.

Meanwhile, GTBank in a statement assured its customers and stakeholders that the bank’s website had not been cloned.

The bank said ”Alleged Web Domain Hack: GTBank Provides Clarity” read, “Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media alleging that hackers have seized the bank’s website, cloned it, and intercepted customer data.

”While there was an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise our website domain, we would like to assure all our customers and stakeholders that the bank’s website has not been cloned.

”We do not store customer information on our website and as such, there has been no instance of compromise of customers data,” the bank said.

GTBank in a statement said the bank’s Information Security experts were currently working round the clock to restore domain settings.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding customer data.

The bank appealed to customers to remain calm and confident in the bank’s robust security measures.

“Our dedicated team of Information Security Experts is currently working round the clock to restore domain settings, and we can assure our customers that our website will be up shortly.

“We urge all our customers to please disregard the claims in these media reports and we assure you of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data.

”Thank you for your continued support,” the bank said.

