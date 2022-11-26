RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGuinnessNigeriaPlc: Nigeria’s favorite beer brand, Guinness, has emerged winner of the Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year at the 2022 edition of the ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence.

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year
Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year

Recommended articles

Themed ‘Marketing as a Tool for Sustainable Economic Development’, the 2022 edition of the highly coveted awards sought to demonstrate the key role of marketing in achieving business goals while celebrating some of the unmissable marketing initiatives including the teams and individuals behind them.

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year
Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year Pulse Nigeria

Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mark Mugisha, said “We are filled with immense pride and even greater humility as we accept these awards. Today bears witness to the Black Shines Brightest mantra which recognizes this generation of African creatives who as individuals and as a collective have the power to change the world.

"On behalf of Guinness Nigeria, I thank ADVAN the organizers of these awards as well as my team for making this dream come to life. Indeed, Black Shines Brightest!”

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year
Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year Pulse Nigeria

To keep up with more Guinness excitement, follow @GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Twitter or Guinness Nigeria Facebook. You can also join the conversation with #BlackShinesBrightest on social media.

18+. Enjoy Guinness responsibly.

_---_

#FeatureByGuinnessNigeriaPlc

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year

Guinness' Brighthouse wins the Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign Award of the year

Nigeria’s rising inflation consistent with global trend – Emefiele

Nigeria’s rising inflation consistent with global trend – Emefiele

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Twitter differentiates verification checkmarks for companies, govt accounts and individuals

Twitter differentiates verification checkmarks for companies, govt accounts and individuals

5 female tech founders who have been making strides in the tech community

5 female tech founders who have been making strides in the tech community

iPhone production to drop by 30% as workers' unrest disrupts operations

iPhone production to drop by 30% as workers' unrest disrupts operations

9mobile partners Nigeria Volunteers Network to host 17 Stories Fest winners

9mobile partners Nigeria Volunteers Network to host 17 Stories Fest winners

Tanzania and South Korea set to collaborate on startup ventures in both countries

Tanzania and South Korea set to collaborate on startup ventures in both countries

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Richest people in Nigeria

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Poorest States in Africa as per the National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

5 highly influential African professionals that are leading top global organisations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

Elon Musk.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks licence to launch Starlink broadband in Tanzania by 2023