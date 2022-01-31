GlobalHosting247: A leading web hosting provider in Nigeria now providing easy to use tools for building a website

Their services range from domain name registration, Shared hosting, Virtual private server(VPS), Dedicated servers, Dedicated IPs, Cloud hosting, SSL Certificates, CodeGuard Website Backup, Marketgoo SEO tool, SiteLock Website Security and to name just a few.

Domain names like .com, .net, .org, etc comes with free WHOIS privacy protect on request. Their hosting plans comes with a free AUTO SSL certificate. They also have a paid SSL certificate (from Sectigo/Comodo and other reputable SSL certificate vendors on request) available.

Hosting your website has just got easier with GlobalHosting247, you do not need to be a programmer. All you need to know is how to use your mouse to click. GlobalHosting247 has added a premium website builder (Sitepad) on their shared hosting server. This builder comes with a whole lot of butifpremium themes that are fully free of charge. You do not need any knowledge of coding to get started.

There are other powerful tools like SOftaculous (1-click CMS/Scripts Auto-Installer) for installation of CMS/scripts (wordpress, Joomla, OpenCart, Magento, SMF, & many more). It makes installation of your CMS/scripts easy.

Let Me talk about their hosting packages;

Shared Hosting Plans: This is where multiple hosting accounts sits on a single server sharing the server resources (like the RAM, CPU etc) basically for small websites with not heavy traffic.

Cloud hosting: This is one of the newest form of web hosting that is gaining great popularity over the recent years that comes with nearly 100% uptime. This is where upto two servers are clustered together to work together to meet the resources required for maintaining your website. The hosting package is perfect for Wordpress and Ecommerce websites

VPS Hosting: VPS is short for a Virtual Private Server. A virtual private server (VPS) hosting is perfect if you need more resources like more RAM say 6GB or 8GB more or higher and maybe more CPU allocation for a bigger webite with more traffic that the shared hosting will be unable to accomodate. Also with VPS, you can create Reseller hosting plans.

Dedicated Servers: This package comes with a Dedicated standalone server that is not shared like in the case on Shared hosting plans. That is to say the server resources like the RAM and CPU are not shared. You have the entire resources to yourself.

In conclusion, If you're looking for a reliable and affordable web hosting company, I wouldn’t recommend a better host other than GlobalHosting247. They remain Nigeria’s leading, reliable and dedicated web hosting company for your web hosting needs. Visit www.globalhosting247.com for more information.

If you have questions, please contact their support on 0814 990 6630 or you may contact them through their contact page here.

_----_