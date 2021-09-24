GeekHub Enterprise Technologies rolls out innovative solutions to transform business landscapes.

Technology has changed how businesses operate, and the way in which individuals work. Business and technology have become interwoven, and it’s hard to consider one without the other.

The pace of change and the functionality available from modern technologies in the market today has led to industry analysts terming this trend as the ‘Digital Economy age. However, with this new age comes a requirement for digital transformation.

And that is why GeekHub Enterprise Technologies is taking the lead as it rolls out innovative solutions that transform business landscapes. This was made known by the company after her midyear Strategy meeting held at Transcorp Hilton,

They are an Indigenous Information Technology solutions company that provides integrated solutions and services to customers across the public and private sector.

GeekHub offers a range of Enterprise-class IT services designed specifically to complement their customer's capabilities, increase their efficiency, and provide them with a digital competitive advantage geared towards the future.

From small scale software and hardware solutions, to complex IT Infrastructure design and implementation. Over the past five years, GeekHub has grown to be a household name, after successfully implementing and executing solutions for clients across the country.

Adopting agile working practices, GeekHub focuses on developing IT solutions that create real value and as experts, they help clients execute a combination of management strategies that yield maximum impact and ensure a positive ROI.

With models that support business growth and long-term expansion. GeekHub challenges stereotypes across the Nigerian Tech and digital landscape, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and excellent service delivery.

All this is made possible by the excellent leadership of the Founder and Chief Executive officer ShoJay (Tseghomi Oteri), an IT Expert with over 12 years IT industry experience. ShoJay leverages on his wealth of knowledge in the IT industry, garnered over the years to implement progressive innovations that are tailored to solve the needs of clients, in their transformation journey. Certified in core IT Based competences like ITIL, PMP, CCNA, MTA, LEAN SIX SIGMA, DEVOPS, to mention but a few, ShoJay Oteri leads GeekHub, as the company changes the narrative as to how Enterprise level services are deployed in the Business environment, especially within the Small and medium scale cadre. You would expect nothing but excellence from ShoJay who has worked with IT Giants like HP in the United States, also being an IT consultant for an IOC in Nigeria, among many other portfolios.

ShoJay, who is also a lifestyle enthusiast and socialite is active in various networks and is highly sought after for his oratory skills and public speaking repertoire. Having hosted high profile events, and demonstrating the capacity of a master of Ceremony. ShoJay is a multi talented individual, a polymath, who also oversees a music & Entertainment Business called Carrot. As a performer, he has recorded and produced songs that have kept listeners stunned at his unique voice and style.

The flexibility that comes with the ability to carry titles as diverse as 'musician' and 'Business consultant/Executive' is a necessary one. The unpredictable nature of living in Nigeria requires out of the box thinking and everyone to maximize every opportunity they come across.

ShoJay's public profile, since his days in the University of Maiduguri, where he earned his first degree (in Computer Engineering), just happened to reward him with fair levels of recognition and status.

ShoJay's experiences in the music and entertainment world honed the techniques involved in presenting oneself to an audience, then his anchoring of high-profile events with dignitaries and High net worth individuals, gave him the experience of navigating premium environments. Along with the prestigious IT Business services he provides to elite clientele in Nigeria's Federal Capital, also gives him the appurtenance to negotiate and close business deals on high levels.

With such an extensive portfolio, you can’t help but notice, this may be the reason for the growth of the Guy'z Angle, a community of young Nigerian men paying attention to insights ShoJay has acquired over time. ShoJay guides young Nigerian men to develop across multiple dimensions of their lives, as navigating the emotional gamut of existence in this our West African Nation in the Niger Area can be as brutal as fight to the death. Talking Relationship, Lifestyle and business. The Guy'z Angle is aimed at bringing mentorship to Nigerian men, fed up with not knowing how to get what they want because they haven't bothered to see, or learn the “how to’s”

For the Company GeekHub Enterprise Technologies Ltd., they are uniquely positioned to be the driving force of its customer's digital transformation, Delivering value for money and customer satisfaction.