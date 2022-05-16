GbemiDH launches new DreamHome fragrance collection, e-commerce website

Speaking at the unveiling, Gbemi Elekula, Creative Director of DreamHome, said: “With its proven links to emotion and memory, scent is an integral part of how you feel within your own home or office, and how your guests feel about your space. An expertly chosen home fragrance can elevate a cherished sanctuary to new heights of comfort. That is why we have curated these beautiful fragrances.”

“Comparable to the best anywhere in the world, DreamHome Scents are produced from the finest natural ingredients and purest essential oils, intimately mixed to create the most pleasurable scent experience in any space. The potent oils in our blends can help to balance emotions, diffuse unnecessary worries, and promote an uplifted state of mind and general wellbeing.”

“I believe that the scent of a room and the ambience of a home should be chosen with as much care as the fragrance on your skin. And you cannot go wrong with DreamHome Scents,” said Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, a director at the company. “Made from rare scents and oils, DreamHome fragrances breathe life and atmosphere into every space, giving it sensorial sophistication.”

For Vivian Zadok, a guest and long-time customer of DreamHome, “There’s nothing better than walking into a room, and being enveloped by the soothing aroma of a beautiful fragrance. For years, I have trusted DreamHome Scents to create that calm and peaceful ambience in my home and office, and I am so excited about this new collection. With the introduction of the car diffusers and room sprays, now I can enjoy the scents in my car too.”

On the newly-launched e-commerce website, Elekula said: “There’s a growing demand for our products within and outside the country. With the introduction of the gbemidh.com website, we want to make it easier for our esteemed customers to shop DreamHome’s range of fragrances, and other lifestyle products—including arty furniture, décor accessories and HUMANx fashion pieces—and have them delivered anywhere in the world. The website accepts all major payment cards, and it is very responsive, safe and secure.”

A part of the multi-disciplinary fine living brand GbemiDH, DreamHome is a full-service interior design and styling company with expertise in residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and beauty projects.

