FreshYo to reward customers with Mega Millions Promo!

FreshYo Drinking Yoghurt has enjoyed acceptance and brand affinity from its consumers thereby making it a household brand. To further strengthen brand loyalty and trust while making new consumers experience the quality of FreshYo and become loyalists, the brand has rolled out the FreshYo Mega Millions Promo to reward existing loyal and new consumers of the FreshYo drinking yoghurt.

The promo runs nationwide and offers consumers the chance to win instant airtime on every FreshYo 1-litre pack purchased. Daily instant cash prizes of N5,000 and N10,000 are open to 500 lucky consumers throughout the entire promotion duration. Additionally, the promo includes a monthly electronic raffle draw which will be done in July and August where 10 lucky participants will win the grand prize of N1,000,000 each and another 10 lucky consumers will win N100,000 each at the end.

How to participate:

To participate, consumers are expected to buy the 1-Litre promo pack of FreshYo drinking yoghurt having a yellow cap, open the cap to reveal a unique PIN. The unique PIN is to be sent to 8011 using the keyword "FRESHYO <SPACE> PIN". Consumers get credited with instant airtime and may also be lucky to win instant cash prize as much as N10,000. This also qualifies them to participate in the electronic draws for the promo where they can win the grand prize of N1,000,000 or N100,000.

For more information, follow FreshYo across all social media platforms and check out the hashtag #FreshYoMegamillionspromo. Offer valid while stock lasts. Terms and conditions apply.