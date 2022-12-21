ADVERTISEMENT
Food security: Agric sector contributes 23% to Nigeria's GDP – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, said the agricultural sector has consistently contributed between 22.5 to 23 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said the training was part of the strategy adopted to raise global awareness on the State of food security and agricultural development around the world.

Shehuri was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ernest Umakhihe.

He said that the agricultural sector in Nigeria still remained one of the pillars on which the economy rests.

”The country has vast potential in agriculture with abundant arable land estimated at 82 million hectares of which just little less than 32 million hectares are cultivated.

”This is not to say that we are satisfied; but we are determined to make more significant progress in this direction by generating more yield in crops, fisheries and livestock sub-sectors,” he said.

Shehuri said the IOFS is a specialised institution of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an Inter-Governmental Organisation established in 1964.

He said Nigeria became a member in 1986 as well as member of Agriculture Working Group in 2017.

In an address, Director–General, IOFS, Prof. Yerlan Baidaulet, expressed happiness working with the government of Nigeria on food security strategy in the country.

We have a 10- year strategy and we are very sure that government and all stakeholders in Nigeria will closely work with us and member countries,” he said.

He said that the organisation planned to inaugurate over 60 programmes in five periods in Nigeria.

Earlier, Mamadou Bah, Islamic Development Bank, (IsDB), Officer in charge of the Regional Hub of Abuja, said the bank has realigned strategic objectives for the period of 2023 to 2025.

He said these strategies are: boosting recovery; tackling poverty and building resilience; and driving green economic growth.

“The Islamic Development Bank strives to realise its vision of becoming a World-Class development Bank that transforms the landscape for comprehensive and sustainable human development,” he said.

In a remark, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Abdullahi Abubakar, said the organisation focused on coming up with a strategy on cassava to help member countries of Islamic Organisations.

“What we are trying to do under this organisation, is to make sure that food security become a norm in Africa and particularly the member countries of the Islamic Organisation of Africa.

“Particularly in Nigeria being the centre of excellence for cassava. We are trying to see how we can also develop palm oil, rice and other commodities,“ he said.

Earlier, Ougfaly Badji, Agriculture and Food Security Lead Expert, Jeddah, said that agriculture and food security were areas where strategic planning and policy development are necessary.

”They are necessary to develop clear linkages along the value chains, from production to processing, to marketing, and ultimately to consumption,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
