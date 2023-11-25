ADVERTISEMENT
Food prices rose in October – NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

It said the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,199.77, followed by the South-East at ₦908.64.

It said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for October 2023 released in Abuja on Friday.

The report said that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 30.80 per cent from ₦2,266.24 recorded in October 2022 to ₦2,948.03 in October 2023.

"On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 4.65 per cent in October from 2,816.91 in September 2023,’’ the report said.

It said that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 68.10 per cent on a year-on-year basis, from ₦487.47 in October 2022 to ₦819.42 in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 8.24 per cent from the 757.06 recorded in September 2023.*

The report said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 39.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦564.69 in October 2022 to ₦790.01 in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 10.19 per cent from the N716.97 recorded in September 2023. ”

The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Tomato increased by 48.73 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N454.46 recorded in October 2022 to ₦675.91 in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 19.48 per cent from the ₦565.69 recorded in September 2023. ”

It said the average price of 1kg of white Gari white increased by 63.68 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦317.90 in October 2022 to ₦520.35 in October 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price of this item increased by 11.21 per cent from 467.89 recorded in September 2023. ”

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at ₦3,831.48, and the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦2,362.50.

It said that Edo recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦1,044.17, while the lowest was reported in Zamfara at ₦660.79.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Imo at ₦1,095.84, while Taraba recorded the lowest price at ₦550.59.

It said the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato was recorded in Bayelsa at ₦1,344.13, while the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at ₦341.95.

The report said the highest average price of 1kg of white Gari was recorded in Delta at ₦759.29, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦390.81.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the South-East at ₦3,582.88, followed by the South-South at ₦3,212.32.

” The lowest price was recorded in the North-East at 2,656.27.”

The South-South and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦944.69 and ₦907.50, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-East at N718.51.

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦1,023.34, followed by the South-South at ₦870.09, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦615.07.

It said the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,199.77, followed by the South-East at ₦908.64.

“The North-East recorded the lowest price of 1kg of Tomato at 382.92, ” the NBS said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

