ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBS said also that the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,327.98, followed by the South-West at ₦1,068.17.

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS
Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

Recommended articles

It said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for December 2023 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 32.38 per cent from ₦2,377.29 recorded in December 2022 to ₦3,146.94 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 3.88 per cent in December from the N3,029.50 recorded in November 2023,’’ the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 81.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦506.17 recorded in December 2022 to ₦917.93 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 5.85 per cent from the N867.18 recorded in November 2023.’’

It said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 48.54 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦586.14 in December 2022 to ₦870.67 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.79 per cent from the N838.85 recorded in November 2023 to NN870.67 in December 2023.’’

The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 122.94 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N435.93 in December 2022 to ₦971.86 in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 42.13 per cent from N683.78 recorded in November 2023.’’

The report said that the average price of 1kg of tomato increased by 77.60 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦458.42 in December 2022 to ₦814.16 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased by 7.32 per cent from N758.65 in November 2023 to N814.16 in December 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Osun at ₦3,981.04, while the lowest price was recorded in Gombe at ₦2,600

It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦1,250, while the lowest was recorded in Zamfara at ₦696.55

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Akwa Ibom at ₦1,120.92, while the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at ₦586.04.

It said the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Rivers at ₦1,433.13, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦465.41

According to the report, Delta recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦1,461.87 while Borno recorded the lowest price at ₦390.05.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the South-East at ₦3,675.24, followed by the South-West at ₦3,586.77.

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-East at 2,678.74.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The South-West and North-Central recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦987.88 and ₦940.91, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-West at ₦858.00

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦1,048.54, followed by the South-West at ₦1,013.35, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦675.54.

It said that the South-South and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦1,310.47 and ₦1,065.83, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East at ₦657.84.

The NBS said also that the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,327.98, followed by the South-West at ₦1,068.17.

The North-West recorded the lowest price of 1kg of tomato at 460.64,’’ the NBS said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Go beyond banking, do everything and more with the AccessMore App

Go beyond banking, do everything and more with the AccessMore App

Xiaomi introduces all-new Redmi Note 13 line-up

Xiaomi introduces all-new Redmi Note 13 line-up

Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

Details of President Tinubu's meeting with Chevron top executives

Details of President Tinubu's meeting with Chevron top executives

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

African Billionaires

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report