Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

It said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for December 2023 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 32.38 per cent from ₦2,377.29 recorded in December 2022 to ₦3,146.94 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 3.88 per cent in December from the N3,029.50 recorded in November 2023,’’ the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 81.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦506.17 recorded in December 2022 to ₦917.93 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 5.85 per cent from the N867.18 recorded in November 2023.’’

It said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 48.54 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦586.14 in December 2022 to ₦870.67 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.79 per cent from the N838.85 recorded in November 2023 to NN870.67 in December 2023.’’

The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 122.94 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N435.93 in December 2022 to ₦971.86 in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 42.13 per cent from N683.78 recorded in November 2023.’’

The report said that the average price of 1kg of tomato increased by 77.60 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦458.42 in December 2022 to ₦814.16 in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased by 7.32 per cent from N758.65 in November 2023 to N814.16 in December 2023.”

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Osun at ₦3,981.04, while the lowest price was recorded in Gombe at ₦2,600

It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦1,250, while the lowest was recorded in Zamfara at ₦696.55

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Akwa Ibom at ₦1,120.92, while the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at ₦586.04.

It said the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Rivers at ₦1,433.13, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦465.41

According to the report, Delta recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦1,461.87 while Borno recorded the lowest price at ₦390.05.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the South-East at ₦3,675.24, followed by the South-West at ₦3,586.77.

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-East at ₦2,678.74.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The South-West and North-Central recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦987.88 and ₦940.91, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-West at ₦858.00

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦1,048.54, followed by the South-West at ₦1,013.35, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦675.54.

It said that the South-South and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦1,310.47 and ₦1,065.83, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East at ₦657.84.

The NBS said also that the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,327.98, followed by the South-West at ₦1,068.17.