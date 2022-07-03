RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FinTech operators account for 63% funding raised in 2021 – Association

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FinTech Association of Nigeria says Financial Technology (FinTech) operators accounted for 63 per cent of the 1.37 billion dollars funding raised in Nigeria in 2021.

5th from left: Mr Ade Bajomo, President, FinTech Association of Nigeria flanked by awardees of the FinTech Platinum Awards Ceremony on Saturday night in Lekki.
5th from left: Mr Ade Bajomo, President, FinTech Association of Nigeria flanked by awardees of the FinTech Platinum Awards Ceremony on Saturday night in Lekki.

President of the association, Mr Ade Bajomo said this on Saturday in Lekki, Lagos, at a dinner held at the FinTech Platinum Awards ceremony.

Recommended articles

Bajomo noted that Nigeria had been well-positioned in Africa and in the global FinTech ecosystem.

He said that Africa could currently boast of 10 unicorns out of which seven – Jumia, Flutterwave, Andela, Chipper Cash, Airtel Africa, OPay and Interswitch – are Nigerian.

“In a similar light, Nigerian startups raised 1.37 billion dollars of the four billion dollars raised in Africa in 2021.

“Of these, the FinTech space alone accounted for about 63 per cent of all total funding, compared with just 25 per cent in 2020.

The growing investor confidence in African FinTech reflects the continent’s huge potential due to deepening mobile and internet penetration, a youthful population, increasing consumer sophistication and income, amongst many other factors.

“When you think about how far FinTech in Nigeria has come, you should thank the incredible entrepreneurs who envisioned, pioneered and executed strategic moves that have now crystallised into strong and growing companies,’’ Bajomo said.

According to him, in spite of the enormous achievements, there is always the need to look back and appreciate how far the FinTech ecosystem has come in the country.

He said FinTech in Nigeria raised about 600 million dollars in funding between 2014 and 2019, compared to more than one billion dollars raised in one year alone.

Bajomo said that few years ago, real time payments and digital (quick) loans were almost impossible.

He added that Nigeria is now home to about 250 FinTech companies, in spite of huge infrastructural, regulatory and financial challenges.

The association’s president said the trajectory was not set to slow down by any means as by 2025, Africa would be home to 1.5 billion people, most of who would have grown up with the internet.

He said that the continent’s demographics would include a vast group of digitally-literate but under-banked customers, who could be tapped by home-grown and foreign FinTechs.

Bajomo said the FinTech Platinum Awards was to create a world class award ceremony which would raise the standard of the top global awards within the sector.

He said the association was strongly positioned to play strategic, critical and unbiased roles in creating an enabling environment for FinTech to continue to thrive in Nigeria.

This, he explained, would be by providing leadership for FinTech ecosystem evolutions in the country and across the continent.

The award for the “Female FinTech Trailblazer’’’ was worn by Ms Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder, PiggyVest, for starting something groundbreaking and at the same time, a strong force in the industry.

The award for “Ground-breaking Achievement’’ went to Carbon Microfinance Bank, as one of the first organisations to do something innovative in their space, while adhering to ethical standards.

The “Ecosystem Enabler’’ award was received by Banwo & Ighodalo Firm for providing significant resources and support for the Nigerian FinTech ecosystem.

“Leadership Award’’ (organisation and individual categories) were awarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Mr Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director of Interswitch.

This is for paving a pathway on how things should be done in the FinTech space and consistently raising the bar.

Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founder, Future Africa got the “Tech Advocacy’’ award for being at the forefront of pushing for increased technological advancement in the ecosystem.

He got the award also for fostering opportunities, networks and inclusion to make it a reality.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Trending

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

Nigerians to pay more for beverages as FG enforces N10 per litre sugar tax

Nigerians to pay more for drinks in 2022 as FG plans to increase tax on carbonated drinks. (Eatthisnotthat)

To unlock gas demand potentials in Sub Saharan Africa, this is what must be done

To unlock gas demand potentials in Sub Saharan Africa, this is what must be done

6 fun side income ideas for Veterinarians in Africa

6 fun side income ideas for Veterinarians in Africa