ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government said that one million young adults would be trained in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design.

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states. [Guardian]
FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Abiola said the move is in line with President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to providing more digital jobs for young Nigerians,

He disclosed that the centres, to be known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub, would open first in Lagos and Borno States with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano states to follow afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the hubs will be run in partnership with a leading financial institution in Nigeria, WEMA Bank.

He stated that the arrangement for the initiative was reached after a recent meeting between representatives of the bank and Vice President Shettima in Abuja.

He explained that the strategic objectives of the programme include: to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored financial products, training and support to enable them build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“Other objectives include: supporting tech-savvy youths with keen interest in digital innovations and aspire to drive technological advancements, by providing them with financial solutions, training and access to strategic partnerships; and empowering young employees to become an integral part of the workforce in Nigeria, especially those deployed through the NYSC.

“FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub, positioned to serve as a centralised platform to provide cutting-edge digital skills, mentorship and networking opportunities, is targeted at tech-savvy youths and young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The focus is on promoting entrepreneurship, skills development and the integration of young employees in the workforce, particularly getting one million youths employed in the digital economy and upskilling SMEs who can directly add value to the country’s economy.”

Abiola said that one million young adults would be trained in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, product design, using a specialized curriculum designed for the FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub.

“On mentorship, 500,000 SMEs across Nigeria will be mentored by experts while coaches will train and upskill them for business growth and quantum leap.

“Under the scheme, grants will be provided under a collaborative arrangement between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank, setting aside N500 million to be given to SMEs and Techprenuers.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

Naira gains by 4.31%, exchanges at ₦743.07 at I&E window Friday

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Chowdeck announces Chicken Republic’s integration into its ecosystem as a new restaurant partner

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

Investing $100 billion annually: Africa's ambitious path to clean energy by 2040

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

East Africa’s economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Johann Rupert dethrones Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023