FG appoints new acting Postmaster General of NIPOST

Until his appointment, Yakubu was the Secretary to NIPOST Governing board, Director (Special Duties) and also NIPOST Liaison Officer to the National Assembly.

Yakubu, who holds a Bachelor in Law Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, belongs to a number of professional bodies, notably the International Bar Association (IBA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute for Fraud Management and Control.

According to the statement, he joined the service of the Nigerian Postal Service in 1990 and has served in different capacities with a proven record of excellent performance.