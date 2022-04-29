FairMoney MFB welcomes Tacha to the family as they launch FairSave, a revolutionary savings product

Introducing FairSave, a FairMoney MFB savings wallet that allows its users to save money and accumulate instant interests. With FairSave, users get up to 10% Per annum interest on their savings and daily interest alerts; although unlike other platforms FairMoney is offering users the opportunity to withdraw their interest and principal any time they feel like.

With the announcement of the new FairSave product, it is clear that FairMoney MFB’s strategy is to become the hub of all transactions; the first step towards realizing this goal is becoming the users' source of funds, a promise they are fully upholding. With FairSave, this goal will be further achieved, as it gives customers a safe, secure, and rewarding way to save and also improves their chances of getting a higher credit score.

Pulse Nigeria

“FairSave is revolutionary, it brings a more flexible and rewarding way to save your money and grow your finances. The partnership with Tacha as our new brand ambassador is one we are excited about, being an entrepreneur and a foremost reality star, we are leveraging on her star power to create more awareness for the groundbreaking financial solution we offer. For us, the winners are the customers who will be introduced to a better and more efficient way to save, access credit, carry out transactions as well as invest. So if you are looking for better ways to make your money work for you while you take a back sit and chill? FairSave is the way ” - Nengi Akinola, Head, Marketing & Branding, FairMoney Microfinance Bank.

Get on FairMoney MFB to enjoy FairSave as well as Fair Banking for all; Free Secure Debit Cards, 3% Discount on Airtime & Data Purchases, Savings with 10% interest p.a, 100 Free Bank Transfers monthly, Quick and Easy Loans in 5mins, 0% interest on 15 day loans, best rates on deposits, and lots more!

For all information and updates on FairMoney’s exciting offerings, follow FairMoney on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit www.fairmoney.io

