After all, this cryptocurrency has several advantages over the FIAT currencies and these advantages make the regular payment methods obsolete.

A certain level of anonymity, no added or hidden fees, instant transactions, as well as the opportunity to make a profit are just a fraction of these advantages. Thanks to them, the Bitcoin network now counts over 5 million users. Additionally, the number of users increases with each passing day, especially recently, since Bitcoin broke records in value.

As of February, the cost of one Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 and the cryptocurrency is now as valuable as gold, if not even more valuable. One of the things that interest people the most when Bitcoin is mentioned is the profit that can be made.

Since not a lot of the regular people are familiar with the process of making money, we decided to weigh in on the topic and try to explain it in layman’s terms. Here’s how you sell Bitcoins, how you earn them, and why should you choose Bitcoin.

Where Do You Sell Bitcoins?

The marketplaces where traders sell their Bitcoins are trading sites. These platforms are the middle ground for both sellers and Bitcoin buyers. But, the interesting thing about them is that they are not just a platform where you can buy/sell Bitcoins, they are much more than that.

Trading sites have advanced AI systems that are able to help sellers determine when is the best time to sell their Bitcoins. How do these AI systems work? They collect all of the data about Bitcoin from the market and analyze it. The data helps the software determine the future fluctuations of Bitcoin and in doing so, they can predict its future price.

Bitcoin Optimizer is one of the most reputable sites of this character as the daily profitability at this platform is high and there are thousands of satisfied registered users from every corner of the planet. Thanks to the fact that platforms such as this one can predict the future fluctuations of Bitcoin, they can maximize their profits.

How Do You Earn Them?

Essentially, there are two ways to earn Bitcoins. The first way to earn them is if you buy them at a trading site. But, this can be a risky move, since it may be more difficult to make a profit with it as you might hit a period when Bitcoin is in decline, and instead of earning money, you face the risk of losing it.

The second way to earn Bitcoins is through mining. Mining is a commonly used term in the Bitcoin dictionary, which is why we wanted to discuss it. The simplest definition of mining is that this is a process in which miners (people who are trying to earn Bitcoin with this process) record and verify transactions with this cryptocurrency. They do that by solving various puzzles. Logically, the reward for each puzzle that they solve is Bitcoins.

As for the reason why some people opt-in for mining, it is because mining is free. But, due to the fact that it is hard to do, some people choose the easy way and buy Bitcoins instead of mining them.

One thing to remember when mining Bitcoin is to keep an eye out for halving events. During these events, the circulation of Bitcoins is cut in half and it is much harder to mine them. The good thing about them is that they often lead to surges in the value of this cryptocurrency.

Halving events take place every 4 years, or when approximately 210,000 Bitcoins are mined.

