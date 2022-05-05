Enter up to 300k monthly as a homewin canvasser - Sujimoto's promo project

Homewin by Sujimoto is a movement aimed at restoring hope in the heart of every Nigerian where with just N500, Nigerians stand a chance to own their own homes worth over 50 million naira, 100 million naira daily cash prizes in 100 days, a Salary 4 Life, where some players will receive 100 thousand naira cash every month courtesy of Homewin for the next ten years, brand new cars, smartphones, microwaves, gas cookers, generator sets, television sets and other amazing prizes with just N500.