Other amazing benefits would include daily pay, 20% sales commission, opportunity to work from anywhere, top canvasser of the month bonuses, top canvasser of the quarter bonuses, best canvasser recognition and a possible trip to Dubai amongst other amazing benefits.
Enter up to 300k monthly as a homewin canvasser - Sujimoto's promo project
Many Homewin canvassers are already cashing out from different commissions, and you too can become a part of this movement and earn up to 300 thousand naira monthly as a Homewin canvasser.
Homewin by Sujimoto is a movement aimed at restoring hope in the heart of every Nigerian where with just N500, Nigerians stand a chance to own their own homes worth over 50 million naira, 100 million naira daily cash prizes in 100 days, a Salary 4 Life, where some players will receive 100 thousand naira cash every month courtesy of Homewin for the next ten years, brand new cars, smartphones, microwaves, gas cookers, generator sets, television sets and other amazing prizes with just N500.
What do you need to become a Homewin canvasser? Firstly, applicants must be 18 years and older, must have a smart phone, and must be able to persuade as many people as possible to play Homewin. To sign up, click on the link below and start earning today
