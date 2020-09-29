8th Lagos Economic Summit, EHINGBETI 2020, to hold November

Ehingbeti aims to generate and implement ideas and innovations that will drive economic growth and development in the state.

It started as an annual event in the year 2000 and later evolved into a biannual conference. The last edition of the summit was held in 2014. At an elaborate ceremony held today, Sunday 27th of September 2020, the Lagos state government announced the next edition of the summit.

EHINGBETI 2020 – 8th Lagos Economic Summit Announced

Tagged “Ehingbeti 2020”, the 8th Lagos Economic Summit will hold from November 10 -12. The essence of the summit is to open up and stimulate investment opportunities in the state.

The theme for this year’s event is: “for a greater Lagos: setting the tone for the next decade”.

The objectives of the summit include:

To create an enabling environment to drive progressive conversation around Lagos state. Showcase Lagos to the world by leveraging on the challenges that come with the pandemic. Engage younger people to be part of the conversation.

Present at the announcement event were distinguished stakeholders like: Sam Egube, Co-chairman of EHINGBETI Committee, Olayemi Cardoso, Chairman of Citibank Nigeria and also co-chairman, Prof. Yinka David-West, and Dr Reuben Abati, among others.

Because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the 8th Lagos Economic Summit will be a virtual one, conducted online.

