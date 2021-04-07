The one-hour event was held in partnership with Abbey Mortgage Bank who had come to enlighten agents on the availability of different mortgage opportunities for prospective DRE customers.

Question time

This conversation was handled by Princewill Amadi, Group Head, Sales at Abbey mortgage.

The evening begins

According to the Managing Director of DRE, Olaposi Lawore, the evening was designed to deepen the relationship between DRE and its agents and to intimate them on the new projects the firm is currently executing.

Princewill Amadi Group Head, Sales, Abbey Mortgage Bank addresses guests.

The event was attended by tens of property agents in Lagos who asked clarifying questions about the business and margins.

Food for the evening

Olaposi Lawore, MD, Dynasty Real Estate

Guests and hosts

Olaposi Lawore, MD, DRE and Efeturi Doghudje, head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, VFD Group

