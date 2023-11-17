ADVERTISEMENT

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByItel

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo!
Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo!

Recommended articles

Itel is known for dropping sweet offers for customers. Still, this offer is certainly beyond stunning in every dimension!

You should make it a date at the nearest phone retail store because this season’s itel End of the Year Promo is the BIGGEST! Picture this; you buy an itel A70, itel S23, or itel S23+ for an affordable sum of money, then the next thing you know, you are on a plane to Cote d'Ivoire to have the time of your life!

And it does not even end there.

ADVERTISEMENT
Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo!
Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo! Pulse Nigeria

The itel End of the Year Promo is so packed with goodies, you won't miss any. When it comes to itel, everyone is a winner every time! So, when you get any of the itel A70, itel S23, and itel S23+ in the itel End of the Year Promo, you get a scratch card which gives you a chance to win a trip to Cote D'Ivoire, brand new itel smartphones, and many more. If it is not bags of rice or cooking oil you are winning, it is the stunning itel accessories like smart watches, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and LOTS MORE on every purchase you make.

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo!
Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel end of the year promo! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The itel End of the Year Promo is truly like none other, and from 13th November to 31st December 2023, all roads lead to every phone retail store nationwide! It’s a better life season after all!

So, pack your bags and get your vacation mood on, Cote d’Ivoire is calling!!!

---

#FeatureByItel

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Join the lucky winners in TECNO’s Black Friday promo and win big!

Join the lucky winners in TECNO’s Black Friday promo and win big!

Nigerian non-profit organisation GIEVA wins $250k international AI award

Nigerian non-profit organisation GIEVA wins $250k international AI award

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

IMF, Oxford university launch platform to monitor Maritime trade

IMF, Oxford university launch platform to monitor Maritime trade

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

IMF

Nigeria and Angola at risk of 0.5% growth decline due to China's economic slowdown

The EU and UK are under fire for allegedly sabotaging the tax influence of Ghana Nigeria and others

EU, UK under fire for allegedly sabotaging tax influence of Ghana, Nigeria, others