Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

Herbert Wigwe, Founder, Visionary entrepreneur and Leader
Founded by visionary entrepreneur and leader, Herbert Wigwe under the auspices of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, Wigwe University is poised to become a top contender in delivering world-class education within and beyond the continent, marking a monumental milestone in the pursuit of academic excellence.

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State Nigeria, Wigwe University promises to be a school of distinction, committed to challenging the status quo in business, politics, technology, science, art, etc. Set to be a Pan-African institution, the university’s vision is “to ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture thoughtful, fearless leaders and become the leading university in Africa”.

According to the founder, one of the key drivers of the creation of Wigwe University is moulding innovative leaders that will effect positive change in our society. He added that the goal is to create an efficient ecosystem that produces fearless leaders passionate about preserving our cultural values. His mission through the university is to change the course of Africa’s future through a globally relevant and locally impactful curriculum taught through novel methods by an expert faculty to rival the world’s most prestigious universities.

“The Wigwe University project is special because it is an opportunity for me to give back to society by providing world-class quality education that will foster the development of Nigeria and Africa. The project’s major focus is nurturing and building responsible and thoughtful leaders who have the capacity to ignite the potential of the continent and take its rightful place as far as the global stage is concerned. We want to build people who will alter where Nigeria and Africa is going, and make sure that we remain a very competitive place.” Herbert Wigwe stated.

Wigwe University is funded by the HOW Foundation, an NGO focused on three areas with the potential for exponential impact – Education, Youth Empowerment, and Healthcare. The Foundation is dedicated to a mission to change Africa, one life, one community, and one future at a time.

The university was built as part of the Foundation’s five-year strategic plans and goals in providing quality education and reshaping the educational landscape on the African continent.

Administered by a team of experienced professionals led by the Programme Director and Chief Operating Officer, Yvonne Victor-Olomu, the HOW Foundation is guided by its vision mission and core values, giving the utmost best in the causes it cares for and impacting the world.

Wigwe University will officially commence operations in September 2024, opening its doors to passionate students seeking a world-class education. The university will offer a diverse range of programs across four (4) major colleges including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering, with a distinct curriculum ensuring that students can explore their passions and potential in an intellectually stimulating environment.

Wigwe University, with its innovative approach to higher education and strong commitment to research, community engagement, and academic excellence, is poised to shape Africa's future as a leader in global education. The institution’s blend of home-based and foreign faculty members promises to instill a sense of purpose, foster creativity, and inspire a new generation of well-rounded fearless leaders who will make a significant impact on the world.

Prospective students and their families and academic enthusiasts can visit the official website at www.wigweuniversity.edu.ng for further information, inquiries, and registration details. The website is an invaluable resource, providing comprehensive insights into the university's academic offerings, admission requirements, and the opportunity to connect with the admissions team.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[enquiries@wigweuniversity.edu.ng]

Wigwe University, established under the HOW Foundation, is poised to become Africa's first Ivy League University. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Herbert Wigwe, the institution is dedicated to providing a world-class education that equips students with the knowledge and skills to be future-ready. Wigwe University will officially commence operations in September 2024, offering a diverse range of academic programs and opportunities for students to excel. For more information, please visit www.wigweuniversity.edu.ng or call our toll-free number 0800 0094493.

