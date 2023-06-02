App-based transport workers want Uber, Bolt to make minimum trip fare ₦‎2k

Adedamola Adeniran, the national president of the union in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said the new fuel price was causing hardship on its members' earnings and patronages.

Adediran said this was because members lacked the capacity to increase the fare, unlike independent cab drivers, branded taxi drivers, bus drivers and others.

He, therefore, urged app-based transport companies including Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Indriver and others to urgently review their price upward by 200% and set minimum trip fare at ₦‎2,000.

He also urged the companies not to deactivate any of the drivers as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

"The app companies should immediately set their commission at 10% flat or reduce their commission by 50% without any hidden charges, owing to homogeneous commission charges that had made our business unprofitable.

"We demand that app companies subsidise trip fare for the rider by at least 5% to cushion the effect of the increase for the rider, using the gain from homogeneous commission reserved," he said.

Similarly, Jossy Olawale, the union's spokesperson, appealed to the app companies to immediately respond and act on the union’s demands.