Top 6 countries with the biggest tech firms

Solomon Ekanem

The firms were ranked according to their Market capitalisation (market cap).

A ranking of the world's biggest tech companies has shown that the firms, with a combined worth of over $20 trillion by market capitalisation, are spread across six countries.

According to Visualcapitalist.com, the 20 ranked firms’ total worth has been noted to be nearly 18% of the global stock market value.

The firms were ranked according to their Market capitalisation (market cap), a term which explains the measurement of a company’s worth by taking the current share price and multiplying it by the number of shares outstanding.

Here are the six countries that host the biggest tech companies according to their market cap using data from Companiesmarketcap.com.

As home to Silicon Valley and being a market-driven economy, the US hosts the top six tech companies in the world and 14 out of the 20 listed firms by market capitalisation.

The US firms’ combined market capitalisation is $17.984 trillion, about 84.4% of the combined market capitalisation of the 20 listed firms which stands at $21.210 trillion.

The Firms include:

Global Top 6 - Apple ($3.3 trillion), Microsoft ($3.3 trillion), Nvidia ($3.2 trillion), Alphabet ($2.2 trillion), Amazon ($1.9 trillion), Meta ($1.3 trillion).

Others - Broadcom ($778 billion), Tesla ($582 billion), Oracle ($384 billion), Netflix ($281 billion), AMD ($258 billion), Qualcomm ($243 billion), Salesforce ($222 billion), Adobe ($206 billion).

Taiwan came just behind the US with a listing from just one Tech firm - The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, often shortened to TSMC.

The firm is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company and has a market capitalisation of $897 billion.

Tencent led the Chinese firms’ ranking and clinched the global 10th position with a market capitalisation of $453 billion while PDD holdings came in 19th position with a market cap of $212 billion.

Tencent has hundreds of diverse subsidiaries with several investments and partnerships, including Snapchat, Spotify, Tesla, and Lego.

Netherlands came in fourth place with its home-based tech firm, ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography). The firm is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment and has a market capitalisation of $415 billion.

South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate, Samsung placed the country in fifth position. The firm which is headquartered in Samsung Digital City, Suwon, South Korea comprises numerous affiliated businesses and is the largest South Korean business conglomerate.

It has a market capitalisation of $379 billion.

Germany’s SAP with a market capitalisation of $225 billion places the country in sixth position.

The company which was founded in Germany in 1972 by five ex-IBM engineers develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.

SAP stands for "Systeme, Andwendungen, Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung". When translated to English, it means Systems, Applications, Products in Data Processing.

