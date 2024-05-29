Top 5 sectors contribute 62.25% to Nigeria's GDP

According to the data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the 2.98% growth rate recorded in Q1, 2024 supersedes the 2.31% growth rate recorded in Q1, 2023 but falls below the 3.46% growth rate in Q4, 2023.

The shortfall in the reported GDP for Q1, 2024 compared to Q3, 2023 has been traced to currency risk and inflationary macroeconomic environments.

5 sectors contribute 62.25% of Nigeria's GDP

Five sectors, however, contributed more in pushing the GDP in Q1, 2024.

1. Agriculture

The Agricultural sector contributed 21.07% to the GDP in Q1, 2024, a drop from the 21.66% contributed in Q1, 2023.

2. Information and communication sector

The sector which comprises telecommunications and information services, publishing, motion pictures, sound recording and music production, and broadcasting contributed 17.89% to the country’s GDP in Q1, 2024.

3. Trade

Nigeria’s trading sector contributed 15.70% to its GDP in Q1, 2024 making it the third largest contributor.

4. Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector contributed 9.98% to the real GDP, in Q1 2024. The sector's contribution dropped from 10.13% in Q1, 2023.

5. Finance and Insurance

The Finance and Insurance industry’s total contribution to Nigeria’s GDP in Q1 2024 was 6.81%. The financial sector accounted for 93.19% of the total industry contribution, while insurance made up 6.81%.