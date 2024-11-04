TECNO’S #ToneProud campaign defies AI bias, celebrates true skin tones

Innovative technology brand and smartphone giant in Africa, TECNO, is here with its new #ToneProud campaign to help everyone finally show off their authentic skin tone without bias.

In a 2018 study from MIT and Stanford University, it was found that there is a history of skin tone bias in some commercial-artificial intelligence systems. This is a disturbing insight especially in the era of AI-driven imaging technology.

As a brand invested in pushing the frontiers of innovative digital technology, particularly in emerging markets, TECNO has grown to become one of the most innovative brands in the smartphone industry, offering ultra-modern technologies to improve quality of life and upgrade the smart experiences of people in underrepresented regions. Before now, mobile imaging technologies relied on biased databases that failed to reflect the full diversity of the world’s different skin tones. This left people—especially darker-skinned people in Nigeria and Africa as a whole—to struggle with accurately representing their true skin tone on camera.

For this campaign, global celebrities of diverse skin tones including Nigerian singer- songwriter, Johnny Drille; Indonesian-born singer-songwriter Anggun; Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress, Fatima Al-Banawi; and Polish actress Ewa Kępys have shown their support.

In the case of singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille, the reason for the inaccurate representation that has so far permeated pop culture, he posits, is that the uniqueness of the African skin tone is very different—too different for AI algorithms to box them into either black or white. “The African skin, the African tone is very different. It’s very unique, it’s very peculiar. In a lot of movies and stuff, when it comes to capturing African people, they almost look too dark or too bright, you know?”

Across social media and conversations in private circles, people have expressed their struggles with finding the “perfect angles” and the right backdrop to capture the best shots that accurately show their unique skin tone—but due to insufficient technology their smartphone camera often lets them down. It is a worthy concern for many people in often-overlooked emerging markets like Nigeria. Fortunately, though, TECNO is determined to address this problem. To raise awareness of the issue, TECNO’s #ToneProud campaign kicked off on November 4. It is aimed at smashing the bias and existing stereotypes about skin tones. You can now boldly capture snapshots on-the-go without fear of erasure or distortion of your actual skin hue. The campaign champions equal representation and is powered by TECNO’s Universal Tone’s 268 skin tone patches.

TECNO Universal Tone is the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry’s largest and most accurate skin tone database. Self- developed by TECNO, the technology was enhanced through joint research and development in cooperation with color science academics from leading global universities, with newly collected and analysed data from scientific research integrated into the system. The technology utilises the industry’s largest and most intricate skin tone database to assess and restore true skin tone appearance with 268 different skin tone patches—a number that is set to keep increasing through the power of AI.

The 268 skin tone patches cover the different skin tones that exist in the world but have previously suffered from heavily-distorted misrepresentations. Inclusivity is back. And with the Universal Tone technology, multi-skin tone imaging has ascended to a higher level with the industry’s largest and most accurate tone database.

The #ToneProud campaign is more than just a campaign. It challenges each and every one of us to embrace and proudly show off our authentic skin tones. And it discourages prejudiced manipulations of our natural complexion, regardless of color or hue.

Your unique skin tone code exists and deserves the spotlight. Head over to www.268toneproud.com to discover yours and proudly share your photo on Instagram using the hashtags #ToneProud #UniversalTone and #TECNO and upload your portrait to TECNO’s 268ToneProud Gallery at www.tecno-mobile.com/universaltone. Celebrate the true you.

---