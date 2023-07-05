ADVERTISEMENT
TECNO hosts media parley to highlight unprecedented achievements in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByTECNO

L-R: Chinma Banksharon-Nwaneri, Senior Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria; Thompson Ani, Marketing Manager; and Damilare Omotimehin, Marketing Supervisor during the TECNO media parley in Lagos on July 4, 2023
L-R: Chinma Banksharon-Nwaneri, Senior Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria; Thompson Ani, Marketing Manager; and Damilare Omotimehin, Marketing Supervisor during the TECNO media parley in Lagos on July 4, 2023

No wonder, TECNO held a parley with the media to showcase how extraordinary year 2023 has been.

The engagement aimed to enlighten the media about TECNO's trailblazing activities, groundbreaking innovations, and strategic partnerships that have now resulted in remarkable growth, keeping them abreast of the brand's phenomenal journey.

The tone for an amazing engagement was set as the attendees were immersed in a visual spectacle, surrounded by the latest TECNO devices boasting cutting-edge technology.

Excitement filled the air as journalists, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts eagerly gathered, anticipating a glimpse into the TECNO revolution. Afterward, all were brought to speed on TECNO's journey to this point in the year in a mind-blowing presentation.

Attendees were transported into a world of innovation as TECNO's marketing manager unveiled a series of awe-inspiring products that had been introduced to the market. It was indeed a marvel to behold as the designs, innovative technology and all that powered the new devices were revealed.

"Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology has been the driving force behind TECNO's remarkable achievements this year," said Thompson Ani, Marketing Manager at TECNO. "We are ecstatic to share our success story and demonstrate how TECNO continues to reshape the industry."

Throughout the parley, TECNO showcased their impressive lineup of strategic partnerships and collaborations. Attendees were introduced to groundbreaking initiatives like the new Magic Skin design that is powered by recycled materials which help to save our planet from the harmful effects of climate change.

Not forgetting the extraordinary PHANTOM V Fold, TECNO's first foldable device which was an award winner at MWC 2023 and the victory at MUSE Awards for the amazing design of the CAMON 20 devices. These have propelled TECNO's growth and amplified the brand's reach.

The partnerships showcased TECNO's dedication to providing customers with unparalleled experiences, all while nurturing valuable industry relationships. Not only has TECNO been transforming the mobile industry, but the brand has also remained deeply committed to social responsibility and sustainability.

During the event, TECNO unveiled their eco-friendly practices and initiatives, emphasising their dedication to preserving the environment and making a positive impact on local communities.

This media parley was not just a celebration of the past but also a glimpse into an exciting future. The company revealed tantalising insights into its upcoming products, and captivating marketing campaigns, leaving the audience yearning for more.

"TECNO's journey is far from over. We are driven by the passion to create exceptional experiences for our customers and redefine the possibilities of mobile technology," said Ani. "Stay tuned for more groundbreaking innovations that will change the way we live, connect, and explore."

The media parley was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and eager to share TECNO's story with the world. You too can be a part of this indispensable story of technological advancement and enjoy mind-boggling benefits from the brand that stops at nothing to bring the best for its customers.

If you’re seeking a great place to start, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

