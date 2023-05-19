The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sun King Solar Inverter, a must-have in every home and business

Sun King is the world’s largest off-grid solar energy company, with cutting-edge product design, affordable financing, and a grassroots installation model to provide energy to the 1.8 billion consumers across Africa and Asia who lack access to reliable electricity.

Founded in 2007, Sun King sets the gold standard for off-grid solar performance and design as part of its mission: powering access to brighter lives.

On May 10, 2023, Sun King launched its new solar Inverter in Nigeria. The inverter seeks to replace expensive, fossil-fuel-powered generators and end Nigerians’ dependency on the unreliable grid.

With the Sun King Solar Inverter, the solar panels generate direct current (DC), the battery stores the electricity, and the inverter converts DC to alternating current (AC) to power appliances.

The Sun King Solar Inverter can power everything from homes' domestic lights, refrigerators, and televisions to businesses' computers, food processing equipment, and light machinery.

The solar inverter generates up to 2,000 watts of electricity, equivalent to what is on the grid. This is a hybrid inverter, which means it can be charged with the solar panels and also be charged with the grid.

The inverter can power appliances directly or charge a zero-maintenance Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, which reduces households’ energy costs and provides an uninterrupted power supply. The battery is designed to last ten years. The product’s three-year warranty provides customers with peace of mind.

And customers don’t have to break the bank to get this solar inverter, as customers can purchase the product using Sun King's pay-as-you-go financing service, which breaks payments down into regular, affordable instalments. These payments can be made via mobile money or cash for as little as ₦21,500 a week.

Over 1,000 Nigerian households and businesses have already adopted the solar inverter. Fagbenro Omolade from Abeokuta, who owns a Sun King Solar Inverter, told Sun King, “Before I had a generator, as the grid was very erratic. The constant and high fuel costs were not financially sustainable. The Sun King Solar Inverter powers my sewing and weaving machines. I use my machines at any time of the day. Using the generator, I had a time limit. I am more productive with my work. I don’t have to disappoint my customers. There's light to help me keep up with my customers' timelines."

For further inquiries or to get your Sun King solar Inverter, please call 08007865464.

