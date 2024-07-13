ADVERTISEMENT
Stop being petty and support one another - Nigerian businesswoman advises women

Gideon Nicholas Day

Nigerian businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika has called on women to stop being petty and support one another to achieve success. Awosika, the first female Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, emphasised the need for unity and collective effort among women at the African Women Leadership Forum on July 10, a2024 .

Nigerian businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika
Awosika delivered her speech at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). The forum, themed "Empowering African Women to Lead," featured inspiring keynote addresses, insightful panel discussions, and engaging open forums with some of Africa's most influential women leaders.

Awosika emphasised the importance of women engaging with economic and political issues to influence decision-making processes that impact their lives. Awosika called for women to support each other, highlighting that every successful woman paves the way for others.

"In 2024, if you are still a woman caught up in pettiness, then you need to get out of the way and let those who understand the issues organise themselves," Awosika declared. "We told ourselves any obstacle that will get in our way, we will not accommodate."

Nigerian businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika speaking at the 30th anniversary of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)
Nigerian businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika speaking at the 30th anniversary of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Pulse Ghana
Awosika reiterated the need for women to be diligent, committed, and united in their efforts to empower themselves and others. She encouraged women to pursue leadership roles and work collectively to create a supportive environment that enables their talents to thrive.

She also discussed the necessity of redefining privacy and decision-making processes to include women, stating that empowering women could reverse negative economic and environmental trends.

Awosika noted that women's participation in political and economic arenas remains limited, often due to both external restrictions and internal barriers they impose on themselves.

"Everybody doesn't have the same interest as you," she remarked. "If women are truly going to lead, they must support one another to succeed in their spaces. Every time one succeeds, many people are there to learn."

The African Women Leadership Forum served as a significant platform to showcase the potential of African women leaders to drive change through collective support and empowerment.

