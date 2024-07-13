Stop being petty and support one another - Nigerian businesswoman advises women

Awosika emphasised the importance of women engaging with economic and political issues to influence decision-making processes that impact their lives. Awosika called for women to support each other, highlighting that every successful woman paves the way for others.

"In 2024, if you are still a woman caught up in pettiness, then you need to get out of the way and let those who understand the issues organise themselves," Awosika declared. "We told ourselves any obstacle that will get in our way, we will not accommodate."

She emphasised the importance of women engaging with economic and political issues to influence decision-making processes that impact their lives. Awosika called for women to support each other, highlighting that every successful woman paves the way for others. She pointed out the high cost nations incur when they fail to effectively utilise their female population.

Awosika reiterated the need for women to be diligent, committed, and united in their efforts to empower themselves and others. She encouraged women to pursue leadership roles and work collectively to create a supportive environment that enables their talents to thrive.

She also discussed the necessity of redefining privacy and decision-making processes to include women, stating that empowering women could reverse negative economic and environmental trends.

Awosika noted that women's participation in political and economic arenas remains limited, often due to both external restrictions and internal barriers they impose on themselves.

"Everybody doesn't have the same interest as you," she remarked. "If women are truly going to lead, they must support one another to succeed in their spaces. Every time one succeeds, many people are there to learn."

