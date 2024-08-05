ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 richest central banks in the world

Solomon Ekanem

A central bank's wealth is often measured by its assets, which can include gold, foreign currencies, and government bonds.

Richest central banks in the world [Forbes]
Richest central banks in the world [Forbes]

Central banks across the globe hold a very important position in the world’s economic growth as they primarily manage a country’s money supply and interest rates.

Recommended articles

Central banks are also heavily involved in the regulation and supervision of other financial institutions that operate in its jurisdiction. Added to their role is ensuring healthy financial stability in the country while promoting and maintaining economic growth.

A central bank's wealth is often measured by its assets, which can include gold, foreign currencies, and government bonds.

The assets of Central banks across the globe most times, is a reflection of how well the country’s economy is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), below are the top 10 richest central banks in the world;

Rank Profile Total Assets Region
1. Federal Reserve System (USA) $7,835,559,000,000 North America
2. People's Bank of China $6,004,919,369,845 Asia
3. Bank of Japan $5,543,058,448,125 Asia
4. Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany) $2,776,759,343,640 Europe
5. Bank of France $2,011,001,711,400 Europe
6. Norges Bank (Norway) $1,632,986,563,336 Europe
7. Bank of Italy $1,383,293,987,542 Europe
8. Bank of England $1,288,250,668,160 Europe
9. Bank of Spain $1,049,435,626,385 Europe
10. Swiss National Bank $944,013,351,477 Europe

In qualifying a Central bank’s asset, some major factors are considered which include the foreign exchange reserves which include monetary gold, foreign exchange funds, special drawing rights (SDRs), and a reserve position in the IMF.

The absence of African Central banks in the list can be related to the region's challenges ranging from the worsening inflation rise, fragile financial markets, and weak monetary policy transmission system.

ADVERTISEMENT

These challenges, however, are not peculiar to just African central banks as noted in the S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual list of the world’s largest banks by assets (2024). The list showed that dozens of lenders (47 Banks) dropped in the ranking due to the effect of monetary policy tightening in many regions.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), African central banks can deal with reduced growth and higher inflation by carrying out foreign exchange interventions, restricting capital flows and to address structural problems.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 richest central banks in the world

10 richest central banks in the world

Top 10 trading strategies for beginners

Top 10 trading strategies for beginners

Stephan Morgenstern: Dubai's MLM pioneer, philanthropic visionary

Stephan Morgenstern: Dubai's MLM pioneer, philanthropic visionary

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing

Engineering expertise & entrepreneurial drive - The journey of Emeka Okonkwo

Engineering expertise & entrepreneurial drive - The journey of Emeka Okonkwo

How to play Live dealer casino - important things to know

How to play Live dealer casino - important things to know

Investors gain ₦219bn as equity market rebounds despite nationwide protests

Investors gain ₦219bn as equity market rebounds despite nationwide protests

8 countries where WhatsApp is blocked or restricted

8 countries where WhatsApp is blocked or restricted

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Food import tax waiver expect to

Policy experts predict economic boost with food import tax waiver

Everything You Wanted To Know About Bitcoin's Lightning Network

Here are 12 countries that have accepted cryptocurrency

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

More than one year into his presidency, Tinubu's efforts to fight food inflation have so far failed to bear fruit [Presidency]

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302