Central banks are also heavily involved in the regulation and supervision of other financial institutions that operate in its jurisdiction. Added to their role is ensuring healthy financial stability in the country while promoting and maintaining economic growth.

A central bank's wealth is often measured by its assets, which can include gold, foreign currencies, and government bonds.

The assets of Central banks across the globe most times, is a reflection of how well the country’s economy is doing.

According to his Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), below are the top 10 richest central banks in the world;

Rank Profile Total Assets Region 1. Federal Reserve System (USA) $7,835,559,000,000 North America 2. People's Bank of China $6,004,919,369,845 Asia 3. Bank of Japan $5,543,058,448,125 Asia 4. Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany) $2,776,759,343,640 Europe 5. Bank of France $2,011,001,711,400 Europe 6. Norges Bank (Norway) $1,632,986,563,336 Europe 7. Bank of Italy $1,383,293,987,542 Europe 8. Bank of England $1,288,250,668,160 Europe 9. Bank of Spain $1,049,435,626,385 Europe 10. Swiss National Bank $944,013,351,477 Europe

In qualifying a Central bank’s asset, some major factors are considered which include the foreign exchange reserves which include monetary gold, foreign exchange funds, special drawing rights (SDRs), and a reserve position in the IMF.

The absence of African Central banks in the list can be related to the region's challenges ranging from the worsening inflation rise, fragile financial markets, and weak monetary policy transmission system.

These challenges, however, are not peculiar to just African central banks as noted in the S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual list of the world’s largest banks by assets (2024). The list showed that dozens of lenders (47 Banks) dropped in the ranking due to the effect of monetary policy tightening in many regions.