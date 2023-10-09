QNET reaffirms commitment to ethical business practices

We want to unequivocally state that QNET is a global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct-selling company, and we are committed to ethical business practices.

We take these allegations very seriously and are conducting a thorough internal investigation. We have a strict policy against any form of illegal or unethical activities, including human trafficking. If any such activity is found to be associated with our business, we will take immediate and decisive action to address it.

Further, any QNET representative found culpable will face the necessary disciplinary action, including the immediate expungement from QNET's database and required court processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

QNET has always prioritised the well-being and empowerment of individuals and, therefore, does not condone or engage in any activities that exploit or harm people. We have robust compliance measures in place to ensure that our distributors adhere to our code of conduct and operate within the bounds of the law.

Our processes and systems ensure transparency, compliance, and the protection of our stakeholders through our direct selling disinformation centre (DSDC) and previous media awareness campaigns such as the Public Announcement Campaign in Nigeria and the Mama Campaign in Ghana.

We are fully committed to cooperating with relevant authorities and agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly. We urge anyone with pertinent information to share it with the appropriate authorities to serve justice. We encourage anyone who may have been affected by these alleged incidents to come forward and report them to the appropriate authorities and also to QNET.

QNET remains committed to upholding the trust placed in us by our customers, partners, and the communities we serve. We will continue to operate with honesty, integrity, and a genuine desire to improve lives through our products, services, and business opportunities.

To report fraudulent activities, kindly contact us at network.integrity@qnet.net or via our Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp (+233256630005).

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net or our blog at https://www.qbuzz.qnet.net.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia leading direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to live better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model, fueled by e-commerce, has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the company has operated a unique business model that allows individuals, including women, to start their businesses and earn an income by selling the company's products.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET at https://www.qnet.net/