ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS upset Nigeria's OPS

Solomon Ekanem

The Organized Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria is currently rattled by the proposed hike in electricity tariff and the recently imposed 7.5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS, upset Nigeria's OPS
Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS, upset Nigeria's OPS

Recommended articles

The organised private sector which comprises manufacturers and small businesses has predicted a more disturbing future as the whole development may put a toll on their daily activities.

The Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, who spoke with The Sun countered the FG's decision to implement the changes in energy tax at the moment.

Yusuf said the action of the FG to introduce taxes on energy came at the wrong time since the deregulation of the PMS industry and unification of the exchange rate just happened recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his opinion, the FG should have allowed the new reforms to settle and take effect first before starting off on implementing new ones.

Although diesel and some other petroleum products have been deregulated, this is not a good time to reintroduce taxes or duties on energy as the government just removed the subsidy on fuel,” he said.

The introduction of a 7.5% VAT on the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is also an after-effect of the subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

The Finance Act 2020 which was implemented on February 20, 2020, had authorised raising the earlier charged 5% VAT to 7.5% on commodities which include automobile gas oil.

PMS was exempted from the VAT-compliant list since it was still being subsidised by the Federal Government but with the removal of the subsidy, consumers now have to part with an extra charge for VAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The energy sector will as well witness a 40% increment in electricity tariff as the FG also plans to eventually end all forms of energy subsidy in the country. The average cost of electricity which currently stands at ₦64 per kilowatt is expected to jump by at least, 30% by June ending with rising inflation.

According to Business Insider Africa, there are expectations that the new bill which is expected to kick in from July 1, 2023, may take the new tariff to around ₦88 per kilowatt.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of 32 African countries to benefit from the UK’s new trade scheme

List of 32 African countries to benefit from the UK’s new trade scheme

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS upset Nigeria's OPS

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS upset Nigeria's OPS

The importance of WordPress hosting for SMEs in Nigeria

The importance of WordPress hosting for SMEs in Nigeria

Morocco's OCP commits $7 Billion to renewable energy-Ammonia plant

Morocco's OCP commits $7 Billion to renewable energy-Ammonia plant

Combatting financial exclusion with cryptocurrency solutions

Combatting financial exclusion with cryptocurrency solutions

Meet the 25 African startups supported by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Meet the 25 African startups supported by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Kenya, Tanzania to establish $309 million electricity transmission line by year-end

Kenya, Tanzania to establish $309 million electricity transmission line by year-end

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall.

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following Naira unification

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following naira unification

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Punch]

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday