ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Petroleum products lead as Nigeria's export value rises by 60% to ₦10.35tn

Solomon Ekanem

The NBS attributed the increase in exports and imports to an increase in trade activities

Petroleum products accounted for a large percentage of Nigeria’s export value in Q3 [SA Refieries]
Petroleum products accounted for a large percentage of Nigeria’s export value in Q3 [SA Refieries]

Recommended articles

According to the ‘Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (Q3 2023)’ report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the surge in export value recorded in Q3, 2023 indicated an increase of 60.78% when compared to ₦6.44 trillion recorded in the preceding quarter.

Also, the export value during the same period increased by 74.36% compared to ₦5.93 trillion recorded in Q3 2022.

Further analysis also showed value of non-crude oil exports accounted for 17.50% of the total exports with an export value of ₦1.81 trillion while non-oil products accounted for 6.55% of total exports with a contribution of ₦677.57 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

When an analysis of traded products was carried out, petroleum oils and oils obtained from other petroleum by-products like bituminous minerals and crude had the largest export value which amounted to ₦8.54 trillion during the period in review and accounted for 82.5% of the total export value.

Natural and liquefied gas followed with ₦1.02 trillion and accounted for 9.82% of the total exports while urea, whether or not in aqueous solution, with ₦109.68 billion accounted for 1.06% of total exports.

Other exported goods included agricultural goods which amounted to ₦219.99 billion; raw material goods valued at ₦189.22 billion; solid minerals exports valued at ₦41.61 billion; energy goods stood at ₦26.57 billion while the value of manufactured goods exports was ₦200.19 billion during the period.

The NBS data further showed Nigeria’s total external merchandise trade increased to ₦18.80 trillion in Q3’ 2023 with exports accounting for ₦10.35 trillion while total imports recorded an inflow of ₦8.46 trillion, creating a trade surplus of ₦1.88 trillion.

The NBS however attributed the increase in exports and imports during the period in review to an increase in trade activities which subsequently led to a positive trade balance.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petroleum products lead as Nigeria's export value rises by 60% to ₦10.35tn

Petroleum products lead as Nigeria's export value rises by 60% to ₦10.35tn

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto casinos [Business Post Nigeria]

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience