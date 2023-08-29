Pernod Ricard Nigeria plants 3000 trees in Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard group, a global leader in wines and spirits, has partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to plant 3,000 trees across Nigeria.

The tree planting exercise the Nurturing Terroir pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Nurturing Terroir pillar which forms the basis for the Company’s Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap for 2030. It is an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability aimed at creating a greener and more sustainable environment that would guarantee a healthy future for Nigerians and other societies across the world.

This year’s tree planting exercise kicked off with a symbolic event at Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki with employees of Pernod Ricard Nigeria and other guests participating in the tree planting exercise. A total of 3000 trees were planted across various locations of Nigeria including the Old Oyo National Park in Sepeteri, Oyo State, Omu Forest Reserve in Ogun State, Okomu National Park in Edo State, and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) in Lagos State.

In 2022, Pernod Ricard and the NCF planted 2000 trees across different locations across Nigeria.

“All our products come from nature and take their distinct character from the land where they were grown. Our business is inherently dependent on the vitality of our agricultural ingredients; preserving agricultural lands and ingredients is paramount. That’s why we are committed to nurturing every terroir and its biodiversity, and responding to the challenges of climate change to ensure quality ingredients now and for generations to come” said Sola Oke, the Managing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria.



Mr. Oke added that “through this partnership, Pernod Ricard Nigeria aims to raise awareness about the need to protect and take care of our environment while encouraging individuals and organizations to take proactive steps towards building a sustainable future. By engaging employees and the wider community, we hope to inspire a collective commitment to environmental conservation and create a lasting impact”.

The tree planting process was overseen by the NCF across the various locations, ensuring the trees are properly cared for and maintained to ensure their growth.

”The fresh air we breathe freely, the food we eat and enjoy, the drugs we take for healing, the shelter we have, are all derivatives of the forest. NCF is happy to see corporate organisations such as Pernod Ricard Nigeria committed to saving the planet through restoration and afforestation activities like tree planting.” Dr Joseph Onoja, Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).



About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets.

Pernod Ricard’s portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur or Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes.

The Group’s mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing “Good Times from a Good Place”, in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap.

Pernod Ricard’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,480 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its purposeful and inclusive culture of conviviality, bringing people together in meaningful, sustainable and responsible ways to create value over the long term.

Executing its strategic plan, Transform & Accelerate, Pernod Ricard now relies on its “Conviviality Platform”, a new growth model based on data and artificial intelligence to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

