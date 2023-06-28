ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria, eyes African expansion

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPalmPay

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria

Recommended articles

This rapid growth within just four years of its market entry in Nigeria is testament to the company’s robust strategy centred on offering secure, user-friendly and inclusive financial services.

"We are proud to be a driving force of financial inclusion and cashless payment adoption in Nigeria," stated Sofia Zab, Global CMO of PalmPay.

"PalmPay’s growth validates our approach and illustrates the increasing demand for innovative fintech solutions that address the unique needs of Africa’s underserved population."

ADVERTISEMENT
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

PalmPay’s user-friendly application simplifies digital transactions, making them swift and convenient. This has driven a shift in consumer behaviour from cash to digital payments. Today, the company processes more than US$5 billion per month.

The PalmPay app offers a comprehensive suite of financial services that empower its customers with tools to manage their finances in one place.

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

This week, the company is launching its savings service, which includes a 20% annual interest savings plan available to all users. The fintech also provides banking services for businesses, equipping them with dedicated apps, web portal and POS.

ADVERTISEMENT

PalmPay's efforts in promoting financial inclusion have been notably impactful, with around 30% of its users stating that their first-ever financial account was created on the app.

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Its expansive network of mobile money agents help users deposit and withdraw money and guide consumers on how to use the PalmPay app. Its agents also serve consumers who do not have access to smartphones by transacting on their behalf, thereby extending access to PalmPay’s services to millions of additional people.

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The company’s success in Nigeria has been propelled by its proprietary payment infrastructure, which offers unmatched reliability in a market that has long grappled with unstable financial systems. The platform boasts a 99.5% 10-second transaction success rate, distinguishing PalmPay in a highly competitive fintech space.

ADVERTISEMENT

"PalmPay is more than a digital wallet - we are building a comprehensive platform to offer consumers all the tools they need to thrive financially. As we move forward, our aim is to become Africa’s financial superapp," added Zab. "Our partners benefit from our robust payment infrastructure and data-driven approach, which enables us to connect their offerings directly to their target customers, fostering mutual growth within our digital ecosystem."

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The company's next strategic step is to bridge the gap between consumers and businesses by digitising merchant payments. PalmPay is onboarding tens of thousands of offline retailers every month, many of whom are spurred to join the platform following requests from its customers who want to be able to pay with transfer.

"The consumer base has now become one of the major driving forces of wider cashless adoption in the Nigerian payments ecosystem," said Chika Nwosu, PalmPay Nigeria Managing Director. "We see an enormous potential in digitising payments for the retail and informal economy, which reduces their cost of doing business and helps them build the digital track record to qualify for credit and other financial services."

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria
PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, PalmPay is extending its operations to more countries and plans to offer cross-border transactions in future. The company is already piloting services in Ghana and is preparing launch plans for several other African markets.

#FeatureByPalmPay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria, eyes African expansion

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria, eyes African expansion

Experts task FG on domestic production, security challenges

Experts task FG on domestic production, security challenges

See the joint $100 million project between Zambia and Tanzania

See the joint $100 million project between Zambia and Tanzania

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert