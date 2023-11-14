ADVERTISEMENT
Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Since the July coup and its subsequent suspension from regional financial markets, Niger has failed to make payments totalling 187.136 billion CFA francs ($304 million) in interest and capital, according to data from the West African regional debt management agency.

The UMOA Titres, the West African monetary union debt management agency, released a statement on Tuesday revealing that Niger has defaulted on an additional interest payment of 2.464 billion CFA francs ($4 million) on its debt, Reuters reported

According to the agency, "This payment incident occurs in a context where the State of Niger is subject to sanctions taken against it by the conference of heads of state and government of the West African Economic and Monetary Union."

Following a military coup in July that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger has been suspended from the regional financial market and the regional central bank by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African monetary union.

ECOWAS has imposed significant economic and financial sanctions on the junta, which includes severing its access to the state's accounts with the regional central bank. Additionally, the regional body has issued a warning of potential force to restore constitutional rule in Niger.

Last month, the junta claimed in a televised announcement that Niger has reduced its projected spending for 2023 by 40% as a result of international sanctions imposed after the military overthrew the government in a coup in July.

Per the announcement, the budget for this year, which was originally estimated to be 3.29 trillion CFA francs ($5.3 billion), had been reduced to 1.98 trillion but did not specify where the reductions would occur.

Despite experiencing a coup and economic downturn, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains optimistic about Niger's prospects, forecasting an impressive 11.1% economic growth in 2024. Niger’s economic forecast by the IMF shows the greatest prospect of any country in the Sub-Saharan region, as seen in the lender’s October, World Economic Output report.

