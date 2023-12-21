ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigerians complain about inability to afford chicken for Christmas

News Agency Of Nigeria

In major markets in Ibadan, an average chicken was sold for between ₦15,000 and ₦17,000.

Some Nigerians are forced to consider alternatives to chicken because they can't afford to buy (image used for illustrative purpose) [Bored Panda]
Some Nigerians are forced to consider alternatives to chicken because they can't afford to buy (image used for illustrative purpose) [Bored Panda]

Recommended articles

A cross section of consumers, poultry sellers and producers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday, attributed this to the rising costs of chicken and production items.

NAN observed that in some major markets in Ojoo, Dugbe, Mokola and Iwo Road, an average chicken was sold for between ₦15,000 and ₦17,000.

A civil servant, Stephen Abidogun, said he could not afford to buy chickens for Christmas and had, therefore, opted for substitutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whatever I find within my means can be substituted for chicken – fish, meat or ponmo – will be used, as there are school fees to be paid for the children in January.

"My take home pay has been made meaningless as a result of the rising cost of living and the constant devaluation of the naira.

"Salaries have remained the same while prices of goods and services have tripled within this period.

"With the economic downturn in Nigeria now, one has to live within his means," Abidogun said.

A chicken feeds seller, Mariam Samuel, said prices of feeds had also gone up, attributing it to one of the reasons behind the escalated prices of chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel said, "The price of maize, which is a major ingredient in the production of feeds, has gone from ₦300 to ₦800 per 'kongo.'

"Ultima finisher, which now sells for ₦17,000, was sold for ₦15,000, while Topfeeds, which used to sell for ₦10,200, now sells for ₦12,900," she said.

A poultry farmer, Peter Alabi, however, said the increase in the price of day-old chick, which he claimed was the bedrock of poultry production, was another factor responsible for the high cost of chicken.

"A day-old chick is now ₦1,000," he said.

Alabi also stated that the rise in the prices of maize and other items in the production of feeds had contributed mostly to lack of enough fowls for sale.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians complain about inability to afford chicken for Christmas

Nigerians complain about inability to afford chicken for Christmas

New NBS report shows unemployment rate worsened between April and June

New NBS report shows unemployment rate worsened between April and June

3 states lead as average pump price of PMS jumps by 220% in 1 year

3 states lead as average pump price of PMS jumps by 220% in 1 year

How Nigerian parents can leverage mutual funds for school fees

How Nigerian parents can leverage mutual funds for school fees

The complete guide to online casino KYC requirements

The complete guide to online casino KYC requirements

Nigeria’s public debt stock climbs up to ₦87 trillion

Nigeria’s public debt stock climbs up to ₦87 trillion

Meet AdvantageConnect app, your easy guide to life insurance

Meet AdvantageConnect app, your easy guide to life insurance

The future is contactless with Mastercard!

The future is contactless with Mastercard!

Black Sea Deal: Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine

Black Sea Deal: Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Jumia signage

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

World Bank

World Bank approves $750 million for clean energy projects in Nigeria

Jumia Food [Star Restaurants]

Jumia Food set to shut down operations in Nigeria, 6 other African countries

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel