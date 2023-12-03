Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

This electrifying event promises to be a melting pot of ingenious minds, where tech enthusiasts, artists, and visionaries from across the continent converge to celebrate the boundless possibilities of African ingenuity. From cutting-edge tech discussions to mesmerising artistic showcases, this summit is not just an event—it's a celebration of the dynamic spirit fueling Africa's creative renaissance!

African Creators Academy, the brainchild of Oladapo OJ Adewumi and Unique Kings Obi proudly announce the African Creators Summit. This summit aims to catalyse innovation and collaboration within Nigeria's vibrant creative sector while forging dynamic partnerships with key sectors of the national economy.

With a commitment to fostering growth and synergy, the African Creators Summit brings together visionaries, artists, and industry leaders from various disciplines. This two-day event promises a convergence of creativity, knowledge, and strategic networking, setting the stage for a transformative impact on Nigeria's cultural landscape.

The summit goes beyond the boundaries of the creative industry, strategically integrating sectors such as healthcare, finance, insurance, technology, and more. Through panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, attendees will explore the intersection of creativity with these sectors, identifying new avenues for collaboration and mutual growth.

Unique Kings Obi, co-convener of the summit and CEO of Solvent Digital, expressed enthusiasm about the event's potential impact. "The African Creators Summit is a platform to amplify the voices of our creative community and explore how their work can transcend traditional boundaries. By bringing together diverse sectors, we envision a ripple effect that will contribute to the overall development of Nigeria's economy."

Oladapo OJ Adewumi, co-convener of the summit and founder of Apollo Endevor, emphasised the role of collaboration in driving positive change. "Our goal is to create an environment where creators can connect with professionals from various industries, fostering a cross-pollination of ideas. This summit is a step towards unlocking new opportunities and pushing the boundaries of what our creative minds can achieve."

The African Creators Summit invites stakeholders, influencers, and enthusiasts to participate in this landmark event, contributing to the collective effort to elevate Nigeria's creative sector and build bridges with other pivotal areas of the economy.

For more information and to secure your spot at the African Creators Summit 2024, please visit @africancreatorssummit on Instagram and follow the link in their bio. The African Creators Summit is a flagship event dedicated to empowering and uniting creative minds in Nigeria.

