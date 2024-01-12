NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%
Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, while the value of transactions went down by 36.88 per cent.
Specifically, the All-Share Index improved further by 445.56 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 83,042.96, against 82,597.40 achieved on Thursday.
Also, the market capitalisation rose by ₦244 billion or 0.54 per cent to close at ₦45.442 trillion trillion from ₦45.198 trillion posted on Thursday.
The market gain was due to buying interests in BUA Foods, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Dangote Sugar, among others.
As a result, The Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 11.06 per cent, while the market breadth closed positive with 46 equities on the gainers’ table and 19 others on the losers’.
Specifically, a total of 600.63 million shares valued at ₦9.10 billion were exchanged in 11,697 deals, as against 877.28 million shares valued at ₦14.41 billion exchanged in 14,919 deals on Thursday.
However, Transcorp led the trader’s table in volume with 54.44 million shares worth ₦752.74 million, followed by Access Corporation which traded 44.98 million valued at ₦1.27 billion.
Also, United Bank of Africa(UBA) sold 33.53 million at ₦1.06 billion, while Universal Insurance transacted 33.30 million shares worth ₦12.06 million.
Also, Sterling Bank traded 33.20 million shares valued at ₦216.41 million.
On the leaders’ table, Mutual Benefits Assurance and SUNU Assurances led in percentage terms of 10 each, to close at 77k and ₦1.43 per share, respectively.
Ikeja Hotel followed by 9.96 per cent to close at ₦8.61, while Unilever gained 9.94 per cent to close at ₦18.25 per share.
Cadbury grew by 9.83 per cent to close at ₦24.05 per share.
Conversely, the laggards’ table was led by Industrial and Medical Gas by 9.15 per cent to close at ₦13.40.
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Plc trailed by 7.26 per cent to close at ₦1.66 per share, respectively.
Cutix Plc and Omatek Venture shed five per cent each to close at ₦2.99 and 95k per share, respectively.
FTNCocoa Processors lost 4.76 per cent to close at ₦2 per share.
