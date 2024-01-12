ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

News Agency Of Nigeria

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, while the value of transactions went down by 36.88 per cent.

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%
NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

Recommended articles

Specifically, the All-Share Index improved further by 445.56 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 83,042.96, against 82,597.40 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation rose by ₦244 billion or 0.54 per cent to close at ₦45.442 trillion trillion from ₦45.198 trillion posted on Thursday.

The market gain was due to buying interests in BUA Foods, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Dangote Sugar, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, The Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 11.06 per cent, while the market breadth closed positive with 46 equities on the gainers’ table and 19 others on the losers’.

Specifically, a total of 600.63 million shares valued at ₦9.10 billion were exchanged in 11,697 deals, as against 877.28 million shares valued at ₦14.41 billion exchanged in 14,919 deals on Thursday.

However, Transcorp led the trader’s table in volume with 54.44 million shares worth ₦752.74 million, followed by Access Corporation which traded 44.98 million valued at ₦1.27 billion.

Also, United Bank of Africa(UBA) sold 33.53 million at ₦1.06 billion, while Universal Insurance transacted 33.30 million shares worth ₦12.06 million.

Also, Sterling Bank traded 33.20 million shares valued at ₦216.41 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the leaders’ table, Mutual Benefits Assurance and SUNU Assurances led in percentage terms of 10 each, to close at 77k and ₦1.43 per share, respectively.

Ikeja Hotel followed by 9.96 per cent to close at ₦8.61, while Unilever gained 9.94 per cent to close at ₦18.25 per share.

Cadbury grew by 9.83 per cent to close at ₦24.05 per share.

Conversely, the laggards’ table was led by Industrial and Medical Gas by 9.15 per cent to close at ₦13.40.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Plc trailed by 7.26 per cent to close at ₦1.66 per share, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cutix Plc and Omatek Venture shed five per cent each to close at ₦2.99 and 95k per share, respectively.

FTNCocoa Processors lost 4.76 per cent to close at ₦2 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, while the value of transactions went down by 36.88 per cent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

New report predicts exit of more multinational firms from Nigeria

New report predicts exit of more multinational firms from Nigeria

Mike Adenuga inches closer to Dangote as he becomes Nigeria’s 2nd richest man

Mike Adenuga inches closer to Dangote as he becomes Nigeria’s 2nd richest man

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive fuel prices at the start of 2024

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive fuel prices at the start of 2024

Nigeria’s economy is set to improve in 2024 - here's why

Nigeria’s economy is set to improve in 2024 - here's why

BVN registration spikes by 2.6%, hits over 60m as January deadline nears

BVN registration spikes by 2.6%, hits over 60m as January deadline nears

Predict, Win, and feel the excitement with TECNO Africa Cup Predict and Win

Predict, Win, and feel the excitement with TECNO Africa Cup Predict and Win

Investors lose ₦638bn as NGX All-Share Index drops by 1.4%

Investors lose ₦638bn as NGX All-Share Index drops by 1.4%

Infinix introduces E-Color Shift technology at CES 2024 for dynamic smartphone customisation

Infinix introduces E-Color Shift technology at CES 2024 for dynamic smartphone customisation

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Dangote regains title of Africa's richest from Rupert on Forbes Africa's billionaire list

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga inches closer to Dangote as he becomes Nigeria’s 2nd richest man

10 business skills in high demand in 2024

10 business skills in high demand in 2024