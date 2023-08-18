ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

Solomon Ekanem

The commission clearly emphasized that all new electricity connections must be done strictly based on metering before connection.

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)
NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Recommended articles

According to the information which was disclosed in a statement via the X app, the commission cited the 2023 Electricity Act which “mandates NERC to ensure that DisCos provide quality service to customers.”

The commission also clearly emphasized that “All new electricity connections must be done strictly based on metering before connection.”

NERC further reiterated the need for customers to ‘Know Their Rights’ as an electricity consumer as expressly noted on the commission’s KYC page which states that “All new electricity connections must be done strictly based on metering before connection. That is, no new customer should be connected by a DisCo without a meter first being installed at the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission has for some time, battled numerous complaints about estimated billing as well as unsupplied meters from customers.

According to NERC’s customer enumeration data, as of March 2023, seven million customers were unmetered. The data also showed that about three million meters were outdated and due for replacement. NERC’s first quarter 2023 report showed that there were 12.3 million registered customers, and just 43.3% (5.3 million) of them were metered.

The remaining 56.69% of customers (about 7 million) are unmetered and are served via estimated billing which is a major issue for Commission. In order to resolve the crisis surrounding the meter issues, NERC came up with an idea - Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation – CAPMI.

CAPMI was created to solve the slow pace of customer metering by the DisCos, as well as resolve the complaints received from customers dissatisfied with the current estimated billing practices.

With CAPMI, customers were allowed to pay the cost of the meter into a dedicated account jointly managed by the DisCO and meter Vendor/Installer. The allocated meters would be installed within 45 days, by a NERC accredited Vendor/Installer once payment was confirmed.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Tanzania at risk of facing some economic hardship

Tanzania at risk of facing some economic hardship

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

A Resounding Success: Recap of The Africa Social Impact Summit 2023 (ASIS2023)

A Resounding Success: Recap of The Africa Social Impact Summit 2023 (ASIS2023)

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Folashodun Shonubi [Legit]

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

An NNPC filling station in Kaduna State [New Nigerian]

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative

The acting governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi . [Naira Metrics]

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar